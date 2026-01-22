Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase report and free video replay: Now Is The Hour strikes for Gavin Cromwell

Cromwell had earlier struck with Champagne Jury and The Lovely Man, but he saved the best for last as Now Is The Hour won the €100,000 feature at odds of 8/1 under Eoin Staples.

Favourite Captain Cody fell at the fifth fence under Paul Townend, but Willie Mullins still looked like he might land the prize as 28/1 chance Spanish Harlem led them over the last.

He unseated 7lb claimer Sean Cleary-Farrell, though, leaving Better Times Ahead in front as Mark Walsh looked set to land another big pot for JP McManus.

Now Is The Hour was just getting going, however, and a late thrust under Staples ensured he got to Better Times Ahead by a head in a frantic photo finish.

Shecouldbeanything was 19 lengths behind the front two in third, with Answer To Kayf fourth and Conyers Hill fifth.

The well-backed Intense Raffles was prominent early kept to the inside under the trees, but Thomas Gibney's grey faded out of contention under his big weight with five furlongs still to go.

Paddy Power went 33/1 from 66s about the winner for the Grand National, but Cromwell is first eyeing the Cheltenham Festival.