Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase report and free video replay: Now Is The Hour strikes for Gavin Cromwell

Now Is The Hour sealed a Gowran Park treble for trainer Gavin Cromwell by landing the feature Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase in a dramatic renewal.
Cromwell had earlier struck with Champagne Jury and The Lovely Man, but he saved the best for last as Now Is The Hour won the €100,000 feature at odds of 8/1 under Eoin Staples.
Favourite Captain Cody fell at the fifth fence under Paul Townend, but Willie Mullins still looked like he might land the prize as 28/1 chance Spanish Harlem led them over the last.
He unseated 7lb claimer Sean Cleary-Farrell, though, leaving Better Times Ahead in front as Mark Walsh looked set to land another big pot for JP McManus.
Now Is The Hour was just getting going, however, and a late thrust under Staples ensured he got to Better Times Ahead by a head in a frantic photo finish.
Shecouldbeanything was 19 lengths behind the front two in third, with Answer To Kayf fourth and Conyers Hill fifth.
The well-backed Intense Raffles was prominent early kept to the inside under the trees, but Thomas Gibney's grey faded out of contention under his big weight with five furlongs still to go.
Paddy Power went 33/1 from 66s about the winner for the Grand National, but Cromwell is first eyeing the Cheltenham Festival.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Staples said: "It doesn't feel real. To get an opportunity like this is brilliant, big thanks to Gavin and all his owners. To win is the cherry on top.
"He's a very good horse over hurdles, won a Grade 2, the class was always there.
"I thought I was beat going down to it (the last), but my lad dug deep at the back of it and ran all the way to the line on the ground."
Cromwell added: "It's brilliant. It's a cruel game when it's not going well, but when you have the bad times you appreciate the good times.
"I was watching it from the last and he had no stride, I couldn't believe it when he got up.
"He's been a lovely horse to train, it can happen where a horse threatens to win a big one and it doesn't happen. It's a fantastic way to break your maiden!
"I'd say we'll go back to the National Hunt Chase again. He was running a big race when he fell in it last year."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.