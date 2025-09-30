Goffs Orby Sale: Coolmore land €1.9m top lot

Coolmore won the battle for the full-sister to Blackbeard and Charles Darwin at the Goffs Orby Sale.
Full Sister to Blackbeard Tops Goffs Orby Sale at €1.9 Million
Lot 280, a No Nay Never filly out of Muirin, consigned by Glenvale Stud, sold for €1.9 million on day two of the Goffs Orby Sale, becoming the current top lot of the 2025 renewal so far.
The March-born filly is a full sister to champion two-year-old and Group One winner Blackbeard, as well as to Charles Darwin.
The successful bidder was MV Magnier, who said after signing the docket: “It’s a lot of money for a filly, but she’s a sister to Blackbeard, who was a very, very good horse, and to Charles Darwin, who Aidan really believes is a proper horse. She’s a valuable filly regardless of what she does on the racetrack. She’s a lovely, strong, good-moving filly, and all the lads liked her.”
By No Nay Never, one of Europe’s leading sires, the filly is out of Muirin, a Group 1 performer in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, and from the family of Girouette, Max Vega and Night Tornado.
Amo Racing Continue Investment With €1 Million Night Of Thunder Filly
Another major highlight came later on Day Two when Amo Racing secured Lot 298, a Night Of Thunder filly out of Group One Matron Stakes winner No Speak Alexander, for €1,000,000. Amo Racing have spent €2.66 million so far at the Orby Sale.
Kia Joorabchian said of the purchase: “Night Of Thunder is a stallion who’s doing very, very well all across the world, and this filly has a page that speaks for itself. The mother is a Group 1 winner and the pedigree is strong all the way down. Benny and Ace really liked her – she’s a strong, good-moving filly and we’re delighted to have her.”
Ben McElroy added: "She’s a filly we won’t have to wait long on – very well put together, a great mover, and one we could see being ready to run by Royal Ascot. For Kia, she’s another high-quality long-term investment as we continue to build a broodmare band with strong pedigrees both here and in the US.”
Expanding on Amo Racing’s broader strategy, Joorabchian noted: “If you look at operations like Coolmore, Juddmonte and Godolphin, everything starts with a great broodmare band. We’re still in the early stages, so most of the fillies we’re buying now – here and in the States – are with that long-term goal in mind. We’ve got stallions such as King Of Steel, Persian Force, Mojo Star and Go Bears Go standing, and we’ll need these mares to support them in the years ahead.”
