Goffs Orby Sale: Coolmore land €1.9m top lot

Full Sister to Blackbeard Tops Goffs Orby Sale at €1.9 Million Lot 280, a No Nay Never filly out of Muirin, consigned by Glenvale Stud, sold for €1.9 million on day two of the Goffs Orby Sale, becoming the current top lot of the 2025 renewal so far. The March-born filly is a full sister to champion two-year-old and Group One winner Blackbeard, as well as to Charles Darwin. The successful bidder was MV Magnier, who said after signing the docket: “It’s a lot of money for a filly, but she’s a sister to Blackbeard, who was a very, very good horse, and to Charles Darwin, who Aidan really believes is a proper horse. She’s a valuable filly regardless of what she does on the racetrack. She’s a lovely, strong, good-moving filly, and all the lads liked her.” By No Nay Never, one of Europe’s leading sires, the filly is out of Muirin, a Group 1 performer in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, and from the family of Girouette, Max Vega and Night Tornado.

