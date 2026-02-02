Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase result, report and latest Arkle Challenge Trophy odds

1st Romeo Coolio 4/9 favourite

Report

Romeo Coolio completed a hat-trick of Grade 1s in the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase.

Only three runners went to post and it was effectively a match with the outclassed Downmexicoway racing at a respectful distance to Kargese and Romeo Coolio.

Kargese and Paul Townend had the lead but never by more than a length with Jack Kennedy keeping his mount on the mare's quarters towards her inside. Occasionally, Romeo Coolio jumped alongsides but Kargese soon went on again between the fences.

Both made a mistake down the back straight but were soon on an even keel until the second last where Kargese was quicker and landed running. Kennedy's arms were soon pumping and Romeo Coolio appeared to be toiling as Kargese took several lengths out of her rival but his stamina kicked in and he was almost back on terms approaching the last.

Kargese didn't appear to meet that obstacle on the right stride and Romeo Coolio, in turn, went a couple of lengths clear only for the mare to fight back and force a photo finish in one of the more peculiar runnings of this famous race.

The winning distance was just a neck.

Speaking to Racing TV, Kennedy said: “He jumped and travelled great until the ditch, then made a couple of mistakes after that. I thought I was beaten but then I ended up there in front too soon and he idled up the straight.

“I know she's keen going but I thought Paul might follow me and have one go at me, but it all worked out ok."

When asked if the horse had more to give this season, Kennedy replied: “I think so, hopefully.”

Elliott said: "I was looking at the speed they were doing and they were doing 20mph the whole way in that ground.

"Jack said he jumped brilliant early, got close at the ditch and then he missed one or two. Said he was going as fast as he could and wasn't in love with that ground. He said he didn't want to give him too hard a race after going too quick but then he pulled up in front. He picked up again when he heard her coming; two good horses.

"He's a good horse, we're lucky to have him. Soft ground on the Tuesday, we might go for an Arkle but imagine him in the Brown Advisory, they only half-speed and canter round. I think ground is going to be a big thing, if it's on the better side I think he'll be taken off his feet over two miles, that's my opinion but it wouldn't be ideal going up to three miles for the first time. It's not my style to run them out of novice company, we'll see what the owners say.

"I need to sit down and have a proper chat with Jack. I thought he showed massive guts. That was some race, the gallop they went, two proper, proper horses. There were no hiding places."

