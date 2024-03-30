Godolphin's Rebel's Romance (28/1) won the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan, a race in which few got involved.

Anticipation was high heading into a quality renewal of the mile and a half Group 1 but the race didn't quite deliver as the big names failed to lay a glove on Rebel's Romance. Shahryar broke well from stall 2 but Cristian Demuro was content to let Point Lonsdale, hard ridden to get to the front, up his inside and into the lead. Wayne Lordan was joined there by Rebel's Romance and the two runners were allowed to dictate the pace with Point Lonsdale's stablemate and race favourite Auguste Rodin held-up in rear. The front two went through the gears heading into the home turn and Rebel's Romance quickened clear of his fellow front-runner but the challenges from the closers never materialised with the son of Dubawi winning unchallenged to the delight of the local crowd. Shahryar held on for second ahead of his better fancied compatriot Liberty Island with Justin Palace fourth.

Longines Dubai Sheema Classic – Rebel’s Romance – Dubai World Cup 2024