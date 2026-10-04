Godolphin win record fifth Canadian International at Woodbine with Arabian Crown

Arabian Crown provided Godolphin with a record fifth success in the Canadian International at Woodbine on Saturday.
Trainer Charlie Appleby was winning the race for a record equalling third time but it was a first for jockey Jamie Spencer who partnered the 7/5 favourite (local price).
Arabian Crown and Spencer broke sharply but allowed Tomasello to give them a lead before assuming control on the far turn. They turned into the straight with a clear advantage and despite drifting towards the centre of the course, galloped on strongly to win by three and three quarter lengths.
“[Not getting the lead) was a little bit frustrating because I wanted the lead at an even pace,” Spencer told www.thoroughbreddailynews.com.
“So, I accepted it and sat in behind. I did get going at the half-mile pole. He had his ears pricked in front and he was getting a good breather. He's a fit horse and he came in here high on confidence.”
Spencer confirmed that moving to the centre of the home straight was a deliberate move, explaining: “That was the plan. When I walked the track earlier, it obviously had racing on there, and because with the rain yesterday, it was quite uneven, so I thought if I swing off three or four horses, he'll have fresh ground and it might help him.”
Assistant trainer Nikki Jones was delighted with Arabian Crown's first Grade I victory, commenting: “Amazing performance.
“Since he's been here, he's trained very well–just fantastic. I thought we would get a nice lead. We wanted him to make the running… but it was great. As long as he has space, he's good.
“He's been lightly raced, but he's improving all the time."
Tawny Port claimed second, one spot ahead of Dermot Weld's Purview who had filled the same position behind Arabian Crown at Leopardstown at the Irish Champions Festival.
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