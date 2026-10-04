Godolphin win record fifth Canadian International at Woodbine with Arabian Crown

Arabian Crown provided Godolphin with a record fifth success in the Canadian International at Woodbine on Saturday.

Trainer Charlie Appleby was winning the race for a record equalling third time but it was a first for jockey Jamie Spencer who partnered the 7/5 favourite (local price). Arabian Crown and Spencer broke sharply but allowed Tomasello to give them a lead before assuming control on the far turn. They turned into the straight with a clear advantage and despite drifting towards the centre of the course, galloped on strongly to win by three and three quarter lengths. “[Not getting the lead) was a little bit frustrating because I wanted the lead at an even pace,” Spencer told www.thoroughbreddailynews.com.

Arabian Crown and Jamie Spencer win the Grade 1 Canadian International at @WoodbineTB for Charlie Appleby and @Godolphin! pic.twitter.com/VRhAMmDnxt — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 3, 2026