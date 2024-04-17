Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby to have satellite yard in United States

Charlie Apppleby will operate a small satellite yard in America this year to run alongside his base in Newmarket in order to help maximise opportunities for a number of his older stars.

The Newmarket handler will have a team between 10 and 12 horses based in Saratoga for much of the year to be aimed at a number of major races stateside ahead of the Breeders’ Cup in Del Mar in November. Appleby has enjoyed considerable success on his various trips to America in recent seasons outside of the Breeders’ Cup meeting, and he feels it makes sense for those horses that will have campaigns in America to be stabled there. The trainer said: “We have got 10 or 12 horses out there. They are in Keeneland at the moment. We then hope to have three runners on Kentucky Derby day, then Nations Pride will run the following week at Aqueduct, and then the whole team will ship down to Saratoga. “To a level, when you are getting up to numbers of 12 horses, it is becoming a little bit of a satellite yard. It is something we have been doing over the years with a bit of success so it makes sense to do this. The racing suits us, and it suits some of those horses that have run in Dubai. “If you have got the right horses you would like to do this for seasons to come.”

Heading the list of horses that will fly the flag for Appleby in America is Master Of The Seas, who secured his third Grade One success when making a winning return in the Maker’s Mark Mile Stakes at Keeneland earlier this month, and Longines Dubai Sheema Classic winner Rebel’s Romance. He added: “Master Of The Seas and Rebel’s Romance have been rock solid to us. Master Of The Seas winning last weekend was great, and he will carry on campaigning during the summer in America. “Rebel’s Romance winning in Qatar, and Dubai, was great, but again you are talking about two six year olds, and this year is likely to be their last in training. “Rebel’s Romance might go to Hong Kong next month. If he doesn’t go there he will head to the Sword Dancer at Saratoga to get his pitch back in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. “It would be nice to have Master Of The Seas, and Rebel’s Romance, who have been past winners at the Breeders' Cup, turn up again. Master Of The Seas will go to a race called the Fourstardave, which is a Group One handicap in Saratoga. "He could then potentially look at the Coolmore Turf Mile, which he just got touched off in last year and then go on to the Breeders’ Cup.”