Godolphin snap up Champion Jockey Billy Loughnane as retained rider

Loughnane, 20, became the youngest Champion Jockey since 1923 when he was crowned on Champions Day in a season where he won multiple big races including on Bow Echo and Comanche Brave.

In announcing the appointment, Hugh Anderson of Godolphin said on their website: "Godolphin is delighted to have signed the most exciting young jockey riding in Europe.

"Billy Loughnane is an outstanding rider with a great future in our sport. We are thrilled that he has chosen our silks at this early stage in his career and he will formally start with us at the Dubai Carnival in December 2026. William Buick has ridden for us with distinction for over 10 years and we are very happy that he will continue as one of our two retained jockeys.”

Loughnane, fresh from Breeders' Cup success on Libertango, said: "I am absolutely ecstatic that Godolphin has given me this opportunity. It is a huge honour to become a retained jockey for one of the best racing operations in the world.

"I want to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for giving me the opportunity to ride his outstanding horses at the highest possible competitive level. I rode my first G1 winner in the royal blue silks on Rebel’s Romance last year and I look forward to carrying them to victory in many more top-class races over the coming years."

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