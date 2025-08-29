Godolphin announce shock death of 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court

The son of Justify was third to Delacroix in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on his most recent racecourse outing last month, having been third to Field Of Gold in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot following his 9/2 victory in the opening Classic of the season.

A statement on the Godolphin website read: "The impressive winner of this year's G1 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket has sadly been euthanised following complications due to laminitis.

"His Classic win was part of a history-making weekend for Godolphin and he was never out of the frame in all six of his starts."

The colt's trainer Charlie Appleby said: "Everyone at Godolphin is deeply saddened by the loss of Ruling Court.

"He gave everyone a fantastic day at Newmarket in May and he will be sorely missed.

"I would like to thank all of the team, who did everything they could to save him."