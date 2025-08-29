Godolphin announce shock death of 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court

The QIPCO 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court has lost his life following "complications due to laminitis", it was announced on Friday.
The son of Justify was third to Delacroix in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on his most recent racecourse outing last month, having been third to Field Of Gold in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot following his 9/2 victory in the opening Classic of the season.
A statement on the Godolphin website read: "The impressive winner of this year's G1 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket has sadly been euthanised following complications due to laminitis.
"His Classic win was part of a history-making weekend for Godolphin and he was never out of the frame in all six of his starts."
The colt's trainer Charlie Appleby said: "Everyone at Godolphin is deeply saddened by the loss of Ruling Court.
"He gave everyone a fantastic day at Newmarket in May and he will be sorely missed.
"I would like to thank all of the team, who did everything they could to save him."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.