Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Ruling Court wins the Betfred 2000 Guineas
Ruling Court winning the 2000 Guineas

Godolphin announce shock death of 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri August 29, 2025 · 2h ago

The QIPCO 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court has lost his life following "complications due to laminitis", it was announced on Friday.

The son of Justify was third to Delacroix in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on his most recent racecourse outing last month, having been third to Field Of Gold in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot following his 9/2 victory in the opening Classic of the season.

A statement on the Godolphin website read: "The impressive winner of this year's G1 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket has sadly been euthanised following complications due to laminitis.

"His Classic win was part of a history-making weekend for Godolphin and he was never out of the frame in all six of his starts."

The colt's trainer Charlie Appleby said: "Everyone at Godolphin is deeply saddened by the loss of Ruling Court.

"He gave everyone a fantastic day at Newmarket in May and he will be sorely missed.

"I would like to thank all of the team, who did everything they could to save him."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING