Godolphin ace Musical Times 4/9 as eight declared for Fillies' Mile

The Charlie Appleby-trained daughter of Lope De Vega was a sensational winner of the Group 2 Betfred May Hill Stakes at last month's St Leger Festival at Doncaster, making it a perfect three from three after earlier victories at Newmarket's July Course and Yarmouth.

She heads into Friday's feature as the odds-on favourite ahead of the Ed Bethell-trained Rogue Passion who bids to bring up her own hat-trick of wins having struck at Carlisle before beating Amusingly in last month's Group 2 Qatar Prix d'Aumale at Longchamp. That form received a significant boost at the weekend by Amusingly beating the colts in the Prix Jean Luc Lagardere and she is 4/1 second-favourite following Wednesday's final declarations.

Lex Victoria (9/1) is next in for Simon & Ed Crisford following a striking all-weather success at Kempton Park, while title-chasing Andrew Balding has 10/1 shot Forbidden Fire, another filly with an unblemished record to this point including last month's Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes (replay below), and 66/1 chance Scommessa Sicura.