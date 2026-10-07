Godolphin ace Musical Times 4/9 as eight declared for Fillies' Mile

The unbeaten Musical Times is 4/9 favourite with Paddy Power after eight were declared for Friday's bet365 Fillies' Mile.
The Charlie Appleby-trained daughter of Lope De Vega was a sensational winner of the Group 2 Betfred May Hill Stakes at last month's St Leger Festival at Doncaster, making it a perfect three from three after earlier victories at Newmarket's July Course and Yarmouth.
She heads into Friday's feature as the odds-on favourite ahead of the Ed Bethell-trained Rogue Passion who bids to bring up her own hat-trick of wins having struck at Carlisle before beating Amusingly in last month's Group 2 Qatar Prix d'Aumale at Longchamp. That form received a significant boost at the weekend by Amusingly beating the colts in the Prix Jean Luc Lagardere and she is 4/1 second-favourite following Wednesday's final declarations.
Lex Victoria (9/1) is next in for Simon & Ed Crisford following a striking all-weather success at Kempton Park, while title-chasing Andrew Balding has 10/1 shot Forbidden Fire, another filly with an unblemished record to this point including last month's Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes (replay below), and 66/1 chance Scommessa Sicura.
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Aidan O'Brien, who is hot on Balding's heels in the race to be champion trainer - for the third year in a row in the Ballydoyle maestro's case - has declared Exceptionally (40/1) and he also supplemented the Dundalk maiden winner Haven (16/1), while his son Joseph O'Brien is responsible for another outsider in Dancing Destiny (33).
Fillies' Mile latest betting
Paddy Power: 4/9 Musical Times, 4/1 Rogue Passion, 9 Lex Victoria, 10 Forbidden Fire, 16 Haven, 33 Dancing Destiny, 40 Exceptionally, 66 Scommessa Sicura.
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