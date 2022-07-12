David O'Meara talks us through some of his key weekend runners and horses likely to be action in the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival.

AZANO & RHOSCOLYN They both ran very well in the Sky Bet Pomfret Stakes at Pontefract last year and the former is a likely contender for it. He’s also in at Redcar on Saturday and could run in both. Rhoscolyn could be entered for the Pomfret too but he also has Goodwood on the agenda the following week. He did both last year but we'll see. CHARGING THUNDER He’s a possible for the Bell-Ringer at Ripon on Saturday. He’s also in at Newmarket and could run in either. He went up four pounds on Tuesday morning for his win at Ayr and needs to nudge up a little further with a view to getting into the Sky Bet Ebor. Both Saturday races look suitable targets and if I'm happy with him in the next couple of days he’s likely to run somewhere. COSMOS RAJ He’ll go to Ripon. He has good form on the track and ran well last time. The weekend race should suit him well. He’s a very progressive horse who stays very well.

GLORY AND HONOUR Runs at Redcar on Saturday. He’ll be up in trip for his handicap debut on the Flat. We bought him off Tom Lacey where he was a solid jumps handicapper in the 120s. He has his mark now on the Flat and will be going up in trip for an apprentice race. He’ll have more entries through the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival in the hope if he wins at Redcar he can turn out without a penalty during next week. HEAD CHEF Runs at Ripon at the weekend in a mile handicap having won there earlier in the season. He’s a horse we thought was well handicapped at the start of the season and he’s won his races, but you’d hope there’s a bit more there and we hope for a fairly good run on Saturday. IUR CINN TRA A horse with a bit of improvement in him – I think he’s on a fair enough mark – and there’s a race for him at York next week. He’s a horse who you’d think can carry on improving this season. NOMADIC EMPIRE & ALLIGATOR ALLEY Both could be in the frame for the Sky Bet Dash although the latter is now eligible for a drop in grade and less likely to run. If Nomadic Empire is alright after Ascot at the weekend he could go SOUL SEEKER The Jumps Jockeys Nunthorpe takes place at York on Saturday week and he’ll be going back there having won it last year. Tom Scudamore might ride him again but we’ll find someone if he can’t – Sean Bowen would be a possible. STROMBOLI He’ll go to either Ripon or Redcar. He’s a horse who has taken a bit of time to come right but is ready to go again now and is in a maiden handicap on Saturday and in a seven-furlong race the day after.