The Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival, sponsored by Sky Bet, starts on Saturday and features ten meetings across nine days. Here are Timeform's course guides and key jockey/trainer statistics.

Ripon - Saturday July 16 Timeform's Ripon course guide The Ripon course is a right-handed, oval circuit of 13 furlongs, with a run-in of five furlongs, and a straight six-furlong course. Owing to the rather cramped bends and the surface undulations in the straight, the Ripon track is rather sharp in character, prominent racers on the round course in particular often proving difficult to peg back. Leading active jockeys at Ripon Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 rides) Silvestre de Sousa 35% (28 wins-80 rides)

Jack Mitchell 24.14& (7-29)

Danny Tudhope 23.78% (44-185)

Jo Mason 23.33% (7-30)

David Allan 19.16% (55-287) Leading active trainers at Ripon Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 runners) Roger Varian 38.46% (15-39)

William Haggas 36.67% (22-60)

James Tate 33.33% (9-27)

Saeed bin Suroor 27.59% (8-29)

Charlie Hills 25.93% (7-27) Other points to consider Tim Easterby has sent out the most winners at Ripon since the start of 2017, saddling 78 winners from 586 runners at a strike rate of 13.31%. David O'Meara is next on the list with 46.

Doncaster - Saturday July 16 and Thursday July 21 Timeform's Doncaster course guide Left handed, galloping. One of the fairest courses in the country, essentially flat with the exception of a slight uphill gradient about ten furlongs from the finish. Races between five furlongs and seven furlongs are run on the straight course, while there is also both a straight and round mile course. It is a free-draining course, underfoot conditions only occasionally being soft/heavy. Leading active jockeys at Doncaster Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 rides) Ryan Moore 24.37% (29-119)

Frankie Dettori 23.61% (17-72)

William Buick 22.86% (32-140)

Jim Crowley 22.22% (24-108)

Jamie Spencer 18.66% (25-134) Leading active trainers at Doncaster Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 runners) Martyn Meade 30.77% (8-26)

Saeed bin Suroor 29.03% (18-62)

Sir Michael Stoute 26.74% (23-86)

Owen Burrows 25.71% (9-35)

Charlie Appleby 23.53% (20-85) Other points to consider Andrea Atzeni (32 winners from 180 rides at a strike-rate of 17.78%) and William Buick have ridden the most winners at Doncaster since the start of 2017.

Roger Varian and Richard Hannon have sent out the most winners (42) in this period. Varian is operating at a strike rate of 23.2% while Hannon has a 12.73% strike rate.

Redcar - Sunday July 17 Timeform's Redcar course guide Narrow, left-handed, oval track which is approximately a mile and three quarters in extent. Races between five furlongs and one mile are run on the straight track. The course is perfectly flat, and with the exception of its two sharp bends, provides a very fair test. The course drains well, and when conditions are riding fast, it can sometimes be difficult to make up ground from off the pace. Leading active jockeys at Redcar Sorted by strike rate since 2017 (minimum 25 rides) Dane O'Neill 30.77% (8-26)

Danny Tudhope 20.61% (34-165)

Hollie Doyle 20.59% (7-34)

Silvestre de Sousa 18.75% (9-48)

Richard Kingscote 17.65% (6-34) Leading active trainers at Redcar Sorted by strike rate since 2017 (minimum 25 runners) William Haggas 34.43% (21-61)

Roger Varian 28.21% (11-39)

Archie Watson 24.14% (14-58)

Mick Channon 23.68% (9-38)

Hugo Palmer 17.5% (7-40) Other points to consider Tim Easterby has had the most winners at Redcar in this period, saddling 48 winners, though they have come from 579 runners at a strike rate of just 8.29%.

Karen Tutty did well at this venue, sending out nine winners from 45 runners at an impressive 20% strike rate since the start of 2017. Her daughter Gemma has sent out two winners from five runners at Redcar since taking over the licence.

Beverley - Monday July 18 Timeform's Beverley course guide Right handed. The round course, just over 11 furlongs in extent, isn't particularly stiff despite the uphill finish, this modified by the downhill turn into the straight and the relatively short run in of just two and a half furlongs, favouring those ridden closer to the pace. The five-furlong track has a dog-leg to the right and is on the rise throughout, so is on the testing side even in normal conditions, whilst in soft it takes some getting, particularly for two-year-olds early in the season. Leading active jockeys at Beverley Sorted by strike rate since 2017 (minimum 25 rides) Jo Mason 21.43% (12-56)

Silvestre de Sousa 21.43% (6-28)

Danny Tudhope 20.85% (49-235)

Ben Curtis 18.91% (38-201)

Joe Fanning 17.89% (44-246) Leading active trainers at Beverley Sorted by strike rate since 2017 (minimum 25 runners) William Haggas 32.14% (9-28)

Ed Dunlop 29.41% (10-34)

Mick & David Easterby 23.53% (12-51)

Mark Johnston 21.21% (49-231)

Michael Bell 20.69% (12-58) Other points to consider Tim Easterby has sent out the most winners since the start of 2017 (56 from 520 runners at a strike rate of 10.77%). Richard Fahey is next best on 53 winners (from 395 runners at a strike rate of 13.42%). Catterick - Wednesday July 20 Timeform's Catterick course guide Left handed, sharp. Oval-shaped track, measuring just nine furlongs, with a run-in of three furlongs. Its undulations combined with its exceedingly sharp nature makes it a difficult course for a big, long-striding animal, and speedy types who race handily are at a definite advantage. Races over five furlongs and a mile and three quarters start on a spur that joins the main track at the head of the home straight. On softer ground, the field sometimes come more down the middle or near the stand side. Leading active jockeys at Catterick Sorted by strike rate since 2017 (minimum 25 rides) Billy Garritty 23.53% (8-34)

Clifford Lee 20% (11-55)

Connor Beasley 19.61% (20-102)

Danny Tudhope 18.18% (26-143)

Andrew Elliott 17.95% (7-39) Leading active trainers at Catterick Sorted by strike rate since 2017 (minimum 25 runners) Michael Bell 23.08% (9-39)

Archie Watson 21.28% (10-47)

Eric Alston 20.97% (13-62)

Grant Tuer 20.31% (13-64)

Karl Burke 19.51% (16-82) Other points to consider Jason Hart his ridden the most winners at Catterick since the start of 2017, partnering 42 winners from 259 rides at a strike rate of 16.22%.

Tim Easterby has sent out the most winners at Catterick in this period, saddling 44 winners from 383 runners at a strike rate at 11.49%.

Thirsk - Friday July 22 Timeform's Thirsk course guide The Thirsk round course is a left-handed, oval track, just over a mile and a quarter in extent, with a run-in of half a mile. There is a straight six-furlong course, which is slightly undulating throughout. The round course itself is almost perfectly flat, but though the turns are relatively easy and the ground well levelled all round, the track is on the sharp side and by no means ideal for a horse that requires time to settle down, and time and space to get down to work in the straight. A high draw over seven furlongs and a mile has been an advantage in recent times. Leading active jockeys at Thirsk Sorted by strike rate since 2017 (minimum 25 rides) Danny Tudhope 20% (44-220)

Harry Russell 19.35% (6-31)

Silvestre de Sousa 18.75% (6-32)

Joe Fanning 18.29% (15-82)

Stevie Donohoe 17.86% (5-28) Leading active trainers at Thirsk Sorted by strike rate since 2017 (minimum 25 runners) William Haggas 36% (18-50)

Roger Varian 23.68% (9-38)

David Evans 23.53% (8-34)

Tom Dascombe 19.23% (5-26)

Archie Watson 19.23% (5-26) Other points to consider Richard Fahey has sent out the most winners at Thirsk since the start of 2017 (40 from 301 runners at a strike rate of 13.29%). Tim Easterby (39) and David O'Meara (38) are next when sorting by winners.

York - Friday July 22 and Saturday July 23 Timeform's York course guide Left handed, flat. In essence, York is a very fair track, ideal for the long-striding galloper. In recent seasons, the field tends to come more down the centre of the track than has historically been the case, particularly if conditions are testing. The track was made into a circuit in 2005 and offers a straight five furlong/six furlong track, on which a high draw has been a distinct disadvantage in recent years, while seven furlong races start on a chute. Leading active jockeys at York Sorted by strike rate since 2017 (minimum 25 rides) Frankie Dettori 24.47% (23-94)

Connor Beasley 17% (17-100)

Clifford Lee 16.95% (10-59)

James Doyle 16.67% (22-132)

Tom Marquand 15.97% (19-119) Leading active trainers at York Sorted by strike rate since 2017 (minimum 25 runners) John & Thady Gosden 28.57% (32-112) - includes data for John Gosden prior to training partnership

Charlie Appleby 22.39% (15-67)

William Haggas 17.81% (39-219)

Grant Tuer 15.22% (7-46)

Michael Dods 14.53% (26-179) Other points to consider Danny Tudhope has ridden the most winners at York since the start of 2017, partnering 36 from 324 rides at a strike rate of 11.11%.

Tim Easterby has sent out the most winners at York in this period, saddling 41, but from 520 runners at a strike rate of just 7.88% Pontefract - Sunday July 24 Timeform's Pontefract course guide Left handed, in excess of two miles long, with considerable gradients and a stiff uphill finish. Despite the gradients, the run-in is only two furlongs long, and prominent racers can prove difficult to peg back, certainly in races up to a mile and a quarter. On very testing going, the jockeys occasionally race wide in search of better ground, swinging across to the stand side in the straight. Leading active jockeys at Pontefract Sorted by strike rate since 2017 (minimum 25 rides) Ryan Moore 31.25% (10-32)

Silvestre de Sousa 26.55% (30-113)

Hollie Doyle 24.24% (8-33)

Ben Curtis 21.64% (37-171)

Danny Tudhope 19.27% (42-218) Leading active trainers at Pontefract Sorted by strike rate since 2017 (minimum 25 runners) Ralph Beckett 35.14% (13-37)

Sir Michael Stoute 31.91% (15-47)

Hughie Morrison 28% (7-25)

Mick Channon 17.39% (12-69)

David O'Meara 16.92% (33-195) Other points to consider Richard Fahey has sent out the most winners at Pontefract since the start of 2017, saddling 44 winners from 330 runners at a strike rate of 13.33%.