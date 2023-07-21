Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Charity Tipping Challenge

And the question remains - who can close the gap on Alex Hammond, who found 5/1 winner Vaccine at Pontefract on Friday?

The Sky Sports News presenter is competing against the teams at Karl Burke, Tim Easterby, Richard Fahey, Charlie Johnston, David O'Meara, John Quin and Kevin Ryan plus Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, the sporting life tipsters and Michael Shinners of Sky Bet. They are all being given a £100 charity bet each day of the Festival.

All proceeds go to the New Beginnings racehorse re-homing charity and will appear on the site along with an updated leaderboard.

Sky Bet, who are providing the charity bets, are betting on the competition with Hammond (+£590) now the 5/2 favourite ahead of Team Fahey (+£390) at 7/2.