Glorious Goodwood Tips: Friday Q&A including King George Qatar Stakes

Our experts answer some of the key questions following the six-day confirmations for Friday's racing at Glorious Goodwood.
Who comes out on top in the King George Qatar Stakes?
Ben Linfoot: I just wonder if Asfoora is as good as she was at the age of seven? Last year she came on significantly for her first run of the year and if she comes on for her Royal Ascot fifth at a similar rate she’ll be tough to beat. However, she’s short enough considering she might not be able to hit her previous levels anymore and I’ll probably take her on. There are no shortage of options with Commonwealth Cup winner Time For Sandals an interesting one dropping back to five, while I’ve been looking forward to seeing Irish sprinter She’s Quality on a proper speed track.
David Ord: Connections expect Asfoora to come forward for her return at Royal Ascot. She's the one with the potential to blow this apart, escaping the penalty she carried in the race last season. However these big sprints in 2025 have been a law unto themselves. I’ve a lot of time for Commonwealth Cup winner Time For Sandals, that race working out well at this stage and Richard Kingscote is convinced she has the pace for this speed test but preference is for She’s Quality. It’s fair to say the sprint division isn’t the strongest in Irish racing – and hasn’t been for several years – but this daughter of Acclamation is very quick and the track at Goodwood is going to play to her strengths.
The exciting Opera Ballo is on target for the Thoroughbred Stakes - what sort of test is this?
Ben Linfoot: There’s lots to like about this son of Ghaiyyath who looks to have bags of natural ability. Charlie Appleby and William Buick are doing a grand job of keeping a lid on him and expect him to be taken down early again. Goodwood asks a new question of him and if the likes of Cosmic Year turn up he might just come up against the best horse he’s faced since he bumped into Field Of Gold in the Craven when he failed to settle. All things considered, though, I’d expect Opera Ballo to extend his winning sequence here.
David Ord: It’s a sterner one that he’s sat so far. Cosmic Year is very interesting if you forgive him his flop at Deauville last time, which I think you have to do. He was second in the Irish 2000 Guineas behind Field Of Gold while Detain hit the frame in the French Derby before disappointing himself at Royal Ascot. But Opera Ballo looked out of the ordinary at Newmarket last time and is trying to follow in the hoofprints of Baaeed by using this race as a springboard into Group One company next time. He’s very exciting and I’d expect him to pass this test with flying colours.
Give us one other horses on your radar for Goodwood on Friday
Ben Linfoot: We all like horses for courses and horses for races are sometimes even better. Step forward Haunted Dream who won the Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes last year. With Liberty Lane saddling a penalty this race looks framed for him to lay down a bold bid again and you can toss his Wolferton return as he was almost knocked over when going well on the rail a furlong out.
David Ord: I’m in danger of following him off a cliff but I’m convinced there’s more to come from Byblos who’s in the closing Coral Pipped At The Post Winners Handicap. He was rusty on his return at the Craven Meeting and was never in the right place after being slowly away when very strong in the betting for a handicap at the July Meeting last time. I’m convinced there’s a much bigger performance in the locker when he gets a truly-run race to aim at and under a more prominent ride. Let’s hope Friday is the day the stars align.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.