John Ingles on the international exploits of Joseph O'Brien's well-travelled colt ahead of Sunday's Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Don’t be fooled by his name. State of Rest might conjure up notions of sitting still but nothing could be further from the truth for a horse who must have clocked up more air-miles than most in the last twelve months and has had a hugely lucrative time doing so. When he last ran at the Curragh he was third in a Listed race on Irish Derby day last June. Now he returns there on Sunday with a very different looking cv as a leading contender for the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup. His three runs in the meantime have brought him three top level prizes on three different continents, earning his connections the equivalent of well over two million pounds. The furthest State of Rest had travelled this time last year for Joseph O’Brien had been to Doncaster where he ended his two-year-old campaign with two runs, finishing third to Chindit in the Champagne Stakes – his best effort at two – and then fifth to Mac Swiney – one of his rivals again on Sunday – in the Futurity Trophy. However, after that run at the Curragh last June State of Rest was found a good opportunity at Grade 1 level in the States when winning the Saratoga Derby and an even bigger pot awaited him on the other side of the world a couple of months later. With a first prize equating to around £1.7m, the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley is Australia’s most prestigious weight-for-age contest, though it took twenty minutes for State of Rest’s short-head victory to be confirmed after an inquiry looked into possible interference.

Back in third in the Cox Plate, incidentally, was the prolific Group 1-winning mare Verry Elleegant who went on to win the Melbourne Cup soon afterwards and has recently been transferred to Francis-Henri Graffard’s stable for an Arc bid later in the year. France was also State of Rest’s latest destination as he made a successful return in the Prix Ganay at Longchamp last month with his best effort yet to beat a very smart field that included Graffard’s Champion Stakes winner from last year Sealiway. You could say that globe-trotting is in State of Rest’s blood. His sire and grandsire were the Australian-bred sprinters Starspangledbanner and Choisir who themselves enjoyed top-level success in both hemispheres. Choisir was the first of several Australian sprinters to triumph at Royal Ascot, completing an historic double in the King’s Stand and what was then the Golden Jubilee in 2003. His son won the Golden Jubilee and July Cup seven years later, though Starspangledbanner had been bought by Coolmore by then and won those races for Aidan O’Brien. By the end of his racing career – Starspangledbanner was put back into training after his first stint as a stallion proved unsuccessful – Joseph O’Brien had become his regular jockey. O’Brien’s riding career was brief but one of the things he must have learned during his time riding the best horses at Ballydoyle was about the rewards to be had from international campaigns. He enjoyed particular success with St Nicholas Abbey, the first horse trained in Britain or Ireland to win more than £5m in prize money. As well as partnering him to two of his three wins in the Coronation Cup, O’Brien became the youngest winning rider in Breeders’ Cup history when winning the Turf on him at the age of 18, while their victory in the Dubai Sheema Classic in 2013 put St Nicholas Abbey in the select group of European-based horses to have won Group/Grade 1 races on three different continents, a club which State of Rest has now also joined.