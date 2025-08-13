Global interest at record level for Sky Bet Ebor Festival week at York Racecourse

Working with York Racecourse, Racecourse Media Group (RMG) and HBA Media (HBA) have secured the record coverage which will be available to view in around 140 countries.

William Derby, CEO and Clerk of the Course at York Racecourse, said: “We're delighted to see that the home of the Longines World’s Best Race is proving ever more appealing to broadcasters and their viewers. The quality and heritage of British racing over high summer is finding a global audience which can only be good for the sport. We will offer a warm Yorkshire welcome to the visiting networks.“

Broadcast crews from ITV and Racing TV (UK), Fanduel (US), Sky Racing (Australia), Green Channel (Japan), Dubai Racing Channel and Yas (Abu Dhabi) will be on course to bring live coverage from the Knavesmire.

The Far East will also be served by Netkeiba (streaming service with 17m users) in Japan, and HKJC TV, Cable TV, TVB and Now TV in Hong Kong. Fox Sports (US), ESPN / Disney + in South America and Caribbean, and Viaplay in Europe are other major channels taking the pictures, while audiences in India will be served by Fancode, India’s leading sports streaming platform.

The highlight of the four-day festival (August 20-23) is the Juddmonte International at 15:35 (BST) on Wednesday, August 20 – crowned the Longines World’s Best Race for 2024. The £1.25m showpiece is the focus of a special 90-minute Crown Jewels Racing production, designed to appeal to those networks which don't have the scheduling space to take the full World Feed (13:30 to 16:00 BST / Local), which is available all four days.

The Juddmonte International is a feature of the Crown Jewels Racing (CJR) broadcast package, which showcases 20 of the best horseracing events in the world, all evenly spaced throughout the year.