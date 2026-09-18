Gimcrack winner Aprapaho Gold returns to action at Newbury

Unbeaten juvenile Arapaho Gold takes his next test in Newbury's Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes and Michael Dods is satisfied with his preparation.

The son of Bayside Boy has won all four starts this season, including a course and distance Listed race, after which he went and claimed the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at the Ebor Festival. Three-time Group 1-winning trainer Dods has labelled him "one of the most exciting" he's had and reports Arapaho Gold to have taken his work well since York. Speaking on Friday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Dods said: "He seems in good form, Connor (Beasley, jockey) has ridden him twice in the last week and he's been very pleased with him so he'll travel down today. "It's a competitive race again, but we're looking forward to it. "I think in his earlier races, especially at Newbury, everything went wrong because he got a bump and was keen on the outside. But then I thought at York he had a nice slot, he was just sat waiting for the gaps. Then he was probably at his strongest after the line."