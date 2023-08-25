Gimcrack Stakes report and replay: Lake Forest surprise winner at York

Challenging down the stands’ side ,Tom Marquand’s mount mastered Johannes Brahmms (7/2) and his Newmarket conqueror inside the final furlong to win, going away, by a length.

William Haggas’ charge had finished third behind today’s rival King’s Gamble under a 6lb penalty at Newmarket last time and took sweet revenge from level terms on Friday.

The winner had been beaten at odds of 1/3 on his previous start, and Haggas said: “At Newmarket last time he just ran awful. He got upset beforehand, he was stupid to post, he was edgy in the stalls, whereas today he was really calm, good going down and we saddled him in the stables and walked him across.

“Newmarket can be like that when you box them up at home, but whatever happened he didn’t run at all.

“Prior to that he had run a very good race in the July Stakes. I had to just put a line through his last run, I had no choice.

“We had always planned to come for this, after his race last time it almost put us off but we thought why not have a go.

“He’s owned by a new syndicate so I’ve no idea who will do the (Gimcrack) speech. I probably put them off coming today, you couldn’t fancy him really although I did say to my son I thought he’d run well.

“We’ve had a good week and we’ve got a few chances tomorrow.”