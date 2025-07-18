Menu icon
Wise Approach sprints clear at Newbury
Wise Approach sprints clear at Newbury

Gimcrack entry Wise Approach bolts up at Newbury for Charlie Appleby

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri July 18, 2025 · 14 min ago

Wise Approach made no mistake as 11/10 favourite at Newbury on Friday, Charlie Appleby’s colt returning to winning ways after finishing second at Royal Ascot.

The two-year-old son of Mehmas had to settle for the runner-up berth behind Aidan O'Brien's impressive winner Charles Darwin in last month’s Norfolk Stakes but completely outclassed his opposition eased in grade for the Ire-Incentive It Pays To Buy Irish Rose Bowl Stakes (Listed).

Wise Approach found cover despite the small field through the early stages and burst to the front under William Buick between rivals with a furlong to travel, and he bounded away to score by four lengths from main market rivals Rock On Thunder (3/1) and Amorim (4/1).

He is entered in the Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes at York next month and Buick said on Sky Sports Racing: “It was a nice performance and races like that have to come under consideration now.

“He ran a good race at Ascot where he was on a different side to the winner and was more comfortable back at six (furlongs) I think. I liked what he did, it was a nice smooth performance and he’s a horse who is getting better.

“He looked a good deal better than the opposition there. I think he will develop, he's quite a scopey horse and he's a big horse. He's always been very natural from the beginning but he'll keep getting better."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

