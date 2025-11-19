Gidleigh Park bound for Ascot test says trainer Harry Fry

The sizeable seven-year-old holds engagements in the Ascot Grade 2, along with the 2m1f Hurst Park Handicap Chase on the same card and the Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase up at Haydock, at the time of writing but Fry is staying down south and taking aim at the 1965 Chase over 2m5f where he could face last year's King George VI Chase runner-up Il Est Francais among others.

Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Lucky Daily Podcast, the Dorest-based trainer said: "We've decided we're going to run in the 1965 at Ascot. He obviously has shown good form both over two (miles) and two and a half last season and it was really a case of what the ground was doing.

"We had options earlier on in the month, we've had to wait for the rain. And with Ascot good we've decided we'd run him over the two mile-five."

Regarding Gidleigh Park's future entry in the Grade 1 Tingle Creek Chase over the minimum trip at Sandown, Fry said: "I've just been keeping all our options open to be honest so the entries closed for that and we felt we'd keep options open.

"We look forward to seeing how Saturday goes first and we can make plans from there."

Fry is likely to rely on dual former winner Boothill, who will carry top weight in the Hurst Park.

He said: "We couldn't be more pleased with him, he's in great order. He was entered in the Shloer Chase but the forecast and the way conditions went were never going to suit him. He's so well in himself and he's got a great record around Ascot."