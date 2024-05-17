Giavellotto won a second Boodles Yorkshire Cup | report and free video replay

It appeared to be a deeper renewal of the Group 2 but race favourite Tower Of London failed to fire, never out of last place, with Gregory another that failed to play a significant role.

Vauban, having his first start since the Melbourne Cup, jumped smartly under William Buick who was content to allow the perennial front-runner Al Qareem to go on. Vauban then raced in a share of second with Naqeeb on his outside.

Vauban moved easily up the inside of Al Qareem as that one weakened but Oisin Murphy, aboard the winner, had made very smooth progress through the field to join Vauban at the head of affairs.

Murphy oozed confidence alongside Vauban, even having time to look over his shoulder for non-existent dangers before asking Giavellotto to go and win his race and the five-year-old responded, quickening clear to put the race to bed in a matter of strides.

The winning distance was four and three quarter lengths with Vauban taking second in a race in which surprisingly few got involved although Gregory did, belatedly, find his stride to finish on the heels of the runner-up.

Giavellotto was selected at 7/1 by both Matt Brocklebank and Ben Linfoot in their respective columns.