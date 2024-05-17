Giavellotto won a second Boodles Yorkshire Cup | report and free video replay

Givalletto (7/2) won the Boodles Yorkshire Cup for a second successive year, pulling clear of a strong field on the Knavesmire.
It appeared to be a deeper renewal of the Group 2 but race favourite Tower Of London failed to fire, never out of last place, with Gregory another that failed to play a significant role.
Vauban, having his first start since the Melbourne Cup, jumped smartly under William Buick who was content to allow the perennial front-runner Al Qareem to go on. Vauban then raced in a share of second with Naqeeb on his outside.
Vauban moved easily up the inside of Al Qareem as that one weakened but Oisin Murphy, aboard the winner, had made very smooth progress through the field to join Vauban at the head of affairs.
Murphy oozed confidence alongside Vauban, even having time to look over his shoulder for non-existent dangers before asking Giavellotto to go and win his race and the five-year-old responded, quickening clear to put the race to bed in a matter of strides.
The winning distance was four and three quarter lengths with Vauban taking second in a race in which surprisingly few got involved although Gregory did, belatedly, find his stride to finish on the heels of the runner-up.
Giavellotto was selected at 7/1 by both Matt Brocklebank and Ben Linfoot in their respective columns.
Murphy told Racing TV: "He was fantastic. He relaxed really well and Marco Botti is doing a brilliant job campaigning him; his horses are flying, he had a Group 3 winner last Saturday and this fellow today and a whole host of horses running well.
"This is Andrea Atzeni's ride and he told me what to do on him so thanks to Andrea and I hope he keeps kicking in the winners in Hong Kong."
When asked about looking over his shoulder Murphy explained his thought process, saying: ""I didn't want to get there early and Ryan to come cantering past me so I just wanted to check where Tower Of London was.
"I felt like we rode along but we didn't go crazy fast and I was concerned that my move upsides William was going to play into a closer's hands."
