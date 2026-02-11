Giavellotto to race in seventh country for trainer Marco Botti

Group 1 winner Giavellott will be competing in a seventh country when he lines up in Saturday's Group 3 H.H. The Amir Trophy in Qatar for Newmarket-based trainer Marco Botti.
The seven-year-old, who races for Italian owner Scuderia La Tesa and Dubai-based owner Vaibhav Shah, has raced and earned prize money in Britain, France, Ireland, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. He was last seen when second in the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase, a race that he won in 2024, last December.
The globetrotter’s other international highlights include his third place in both the Group 1 Irish St Leger and the Group 3 Red Sea Turf Handicap on Saudi Cup night, as well as his fourth place in the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe last year.
Domestically, Giavellotto won three Group 2 races including two Yorkshire Cup Stakes and finished third in the Group 1 Coronation Cup and the Group 1 St Leger.
Botti, who was born in Italy, has been training in Britain for 20 years now. Since setting up his stable at Prestige Place in Newmarket, he has won races in various international racing jurisdictions including Bahrain, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Qatar, the UAE and the USA.
He was victorious in Doha in December 2015 with two-year-old RASIKH, who won the Al Rayyan Consolation Trophy with Frankie Dettori on board.
Botti has been successful for owners from all around the world, having won Stakes races for owners from countries including Australia, Bahrain, Germany, Italy, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, the UAE and the USA.
The trainer told Great British Racing International (GBRI): “He’s actually been really good since he came back from Hong Kong. Obviously as we had this race in mind, we did not give him a proper break and just freshened him up and gave him a few easy weeks. He looks well in his coat despite the winter weather and his track rider had been very happy with him.”
He also talked about the decision to race in Qatar, saying: "The race in Qatar made sense as we would have the fast ground and a right-hand turn which he enjoys. The owners have never been to Qatar so it will be a great experience for them as well. We had a winner in Qatar in 2015 but it would be nice to win H.H. The Amir Trophy."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.