Giavellotto to race in seventh country for trainer Marco Botti

The seven-year-old, who races for Italian owner Scuderia La Tesa and Dubai-based owner Vaibhav Shah, has raced and earned prize money in Britain, France, Ireland, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. He was last seen when second in the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase, a race that he won in 2024, last December.

The globetrotter’s other international highlights include his third place in both the Group 1 Irish St Leger and the Group 3 Red Sea Turf Handicap on Saudi Cup night, as well as his fourth place in the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe last year.

Domestically, Giavellotto won three Group 2 races including two Yorkshire Cup Stakes and finished third in the Group 1 Coronation Cup and the Group 1 St Leger.

Botti, who was born in Italy, has been training in Britain for 20 years now. Since setting up his stable at Prestige Place in Newmarket, he has won races in various international racing jurisdictions including Bahrain, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Qatar, the UAE and the USA.

He was victorious in Doha in December 2015 with two-year-old RASIKH, who won the Al Rayyan Consolation Trophy with Frankie Dettori on board.

Botti has been successful for owners from all around the world, having won Stakes races for owners from countries including Australia, Bahrain, Germany, Italy, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, the UAE and the USA.