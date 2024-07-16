Giavellotto heading straight to Irish St Leger

Giavellotto will head straight to the Irish St Leger after storming home to win the Princess of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket last week.

The chestnut’s season started early in the year, with his return to action coming in February as he contested the Red Sea Turf Handicap in Riyadh, finishing behind Tower Of London when beaten just a length in a field of 14. The same horse was the winner when the two met at Meydan in March to contest the Dubai Gold Cup, with Giavellotto fifth and beaten three and three-quarter lengths for trainer Marco Botti. In May he then turned his attentions to the British scene and headed to York to retain his title in the Yorkshire Cup, a Group Two over a mile and six furlongs. He beat Vauban there to prevail again, after which he demonstrated his versatility when dropping down in trip to a mile and a half at Newmarket and taking the Princess of Wales’s by three and a quarter lengths.

