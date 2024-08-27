Ghostwriter could be Leopardstown-bound next month for Irish Champion

Clive Cox’s son of Invincible Spirit is yet to add to his success as a juvenile this term, but has not let his connections down in four high-class performances in the best of company.

After brave efforts on unsuitably soft ground in both the French Derby and when third to City Of Troy in the Coral Eclipse, he got the chance to rematch Aidan O’Brien’s superstar son of Justify on a preferred quicker surface on the Knavesmire.

Although unable to turn the tables, he ran with real credit to finish on the podium in a race that smashed Sea The Stars’ 10-furlong course record.

Owned by Jeff Smith, the Ghostwriter team are still to completely pin their colours to a particular mast preferring to take stock and consider all options.

However, it appears he will remain at 10 furlongs for his next start, meaning a trip to Leopardstown during the Irish Champions Festival will come into the equation and, although an all-star cast is probable in Dublin, Breeders’ Cup-bound City Of Troy is unlikely to be involved.