Ghostwriter all set for Juddmonte International clash with City Of Troy at York

The rain that fell the night before at Sandown would’ve taken a little bit of impact from our performance. So, I hope that we can look forward to coming up to York on some nice ground.

Lambourn-based Cox said: “I think we were close enough last time that it keeps us hopeful that we can run a similar sort of contest.

On that occasion two lengths – when subsequent Group One winner Al Riffa – split the pair. Now Cox’s charge, owned by Jeff Smith (no stranger to Juddmonte International success, thanks to Arabian Queen in 2015), is set to face up to City of Troy in the £1.25million highlight of the opening day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival 2024.

The Clive Cox-trained colt underlined his class when finishing third to Derby hero, City of Troy, in the Eclipse Stakes at Sandown last month.

“He’s a horse that we’ve been pleased with his progress. Unbeaten at two and so far this year he has run with huge credit.

“Stepping up to a mile and a quarter, he ran very well in the Eclipse against City of Troy and also Al Riffa, who franked the form yesterday with his Group 1 success in Germany.

"So, we bring a good level of form and we’re very much hoping the ground remains drier rather than wetter from his point of view. I’m happy he’s had a good timeframe from his last run to here and he continues to please me with his development, progress and work at home.

"He’s in really good order – I’m very happy. We know him really well now and he’s the sort of horse that we have a great routine at home with. Hopefully, that will see him come up to York in good form."

Cox may also be represented in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes on Friday August 23. Kerdos could line up in the five-furlong Group 1 race after an encouraging fifth-placed effort behind Big Evs in the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood. But, unlike stablemate Ghostwriter, the four-year-old is likely to require softer ground to ensure his participation.

Cox said: “He’s a sprinter that’s building in strength and confidence as we go forward. After winning the Temple earlier in the year, I’m absolutely certain he’s going to continue that winning trail before too long.

“He ran really well at Goodwood, especially as he shouldered a Group 2 penalty. We were very pleased with that performance. He’s come out of the race in very good order.

“The ground was quick enough for him at Goodwood and we are not a definite runner yet (at York). We will be watching the forecast. Hopefully we’re getting drier ground for Ghostwriter – we would appreciate any rain for Kerdos.”

All three of the Group One races at York, including the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday August 22, form part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

