Gewan crowned champion two-year-old of 2025

Gewan, who sprang a 25/1 surprise when landing the Darley Dewhurst Stakes on Future Champions Day at Newmarket last October, has been named as Europe’s top juvenile in 2025.

The Andrew Balding star gets a rating of 121 for his defeat of Gstaad that day leaving him at the top of a division otherwise dominated by Aidan O’Brien trained horses. Gewan followed up a debut win at Newbury in July with an impressive defeat of Italy (112) in the Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York, the race The Lion in Winter had won before he topped the classifications a year ago Following Gewan is the O’Brien-trained pair of Gstaad and Puerto Rico, each with a mark of 119, while stablemates Hawk Mountain (116) and Action (115) also take high rank. Only three Irish trained juveniles in the higher echelons on the classifications are not trained at Ballydoyle.

O’Brien and his team had a stellar season with their youngsters and is responsible for the highest-rated fillies in the list with Precise and True Love being awarded marks of 115. The trainer said “I think they ran consistently enough through the year. It looks to be a nice group with high enough ratings, and they were kind of scopey horses as well, so it looks like they could be nice three-year-olds. So, you have to say we were happy. Obviously, we missed some that we thought had a chance of winning but didn’t but that’s the way it is.” Looking ahead to the new season he added: “Gstaad looks probably an English Guineas horse to start off. We were very happy with him last year. We were a little bit disappointed with him in the Dewhurst, it just didn’t go right. "Puerto Rico is a good, strong, big, mature horse. He could be an English Guineas horse or a French Guineas horse on the way to an Irish Guineas. We entered him in Dubai in the Classic, the three-year-old dirt race, but probably comes too early and if that is the case, he’ll probably end up starting in one of the Guineas, either the English or the French. Maybe the two would go to the Guineas.

Precise is a cut above her Fillies' Mile rivals