Gethin a fresh horse ahead of German Group 1 assignment

It will be a second start at the highest level for the Wathnan Racing-owned four-year-old, who finished fifth on his debut at the top table in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park in July over ten furlongs on ground that was quicker than ideal.

But with conditions likely to be in his favour in Germany, Burrows believes Gethin will prove a different proposition over a mile and a half, a trip that is expected to bring out the best of him.

Burrows said: “He seems grand. I had a look at the entries the other day, and the horse of the Aga Khan’s, Varandir, who was a bit unlucky in the Arc, I would respect him if he turns up.

"I’m happy with Gethin, and he has been appreciating getting his toe in at home on the gallops. He has been freshened up as such, but he has not had a hard season.

"Hopefully it will be a nice spot for him."

Things failed to go to plan for Gethin on his first attempt over a mile and half when suffering an odds-on reversal in the Group Three William Hill September Stakes at Kempton Park.

However, while disappointed with that result, Burrows admits that the tactics which led to that reversal will not be repeated.

He added: "I thought he threw it away a bit at Kempton Park. He settled well, which was encouraging, but his brain didn’t engage.

"That is the first time he has done that in a race, but it is the first time he has been in front with nothing with him, so we won’t be doing that again. I thought it was a race that got away a bit. With a bit of luck we can drop him in and ride a race."