Gerri Colombe won the William Hill Bowl Chase at Aintree | report and free video replay

Gerri Colombe (9/4 favourite) had to dig deep into his reserves in order to win an intriguing renewal of the William Hill Bowl at Aintree.

Gerri Colombe had run a huge race to finish second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and for much of the final circuit of this Grade 1 prize it appeared as those exertions may have taken a toll on Gordon Elliott's star. Jack Kennedy was content to track the early pace, hunting the eight-year-old round in fourth on the inside as Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor shared the running with Shishkin in close attendance. Gentlemansgame and Thunder Rock were next with Corbetts Cross bringing up the rear. There was little material change to the running order until deep in the race. Gerri Colombe made a couple of small errors on the far side and needed to be ridden away from his fences, including the cross fence four from home. There were six in contention at the second last but running away from it Ahoy Senor and Gerri Colombe contested the lead as their rivals cracked one by one. The exception was Corbetts Cross but the novice could never quite get on terms with the front two, eventually finishing a fine third on his first start since winning the National Hunt Chase. There was little between the front pair and a resurgent Ahoy Senor had the rail to help but Gerri Colombe, a winner at this meeting last year, gradually wore him down, prevailing by half a length.

Kennedy switched the winner to the outside between three out and two out and when asked to explain that move by Lydia Hislop, interviewing on Racing TV, he replied: "It wasn't happening for him the whole way round, he felt a bit flat, obviously he had a very tough race in the Gold Cup. "He just didn't travel or jump the way he did in the Gold Cup and the only chance we had was to get him out, get a bit of room and he dug deep. He probably only done what he had to do but just early on I didn't think it was happening so credit to him how tough he is. "I was hopeful I'd hold on (from Ahoy Senor). My lad was flicking his ears going down to the last and I was confident I had him covered, I was just maybe worried about something flashing down the outside but thankfully nothing did. "I felt his jumping in the Gold Cup was a lot better than it had been and today was more like the way he used to jump but like I said he had a tough race. If his jumping keeps improving and he'll be a year older and a year stronger next year, we'd be hoping he could find the three and a half lengths!" Elliott added: "He was in good form but coming in but through the race I was a bit nervous, Jack said he was going as quick as he could the whole way but he's a good horse and he's got a great attitude, he's not flashy but he wants to win. "Proud of the race he ran at Cheltenham and great to finish the season off here with a Grade 1." Elliott already has a route planned out for the next campaign, adding: "He'll have the three or four runs next year, same as this season. "He'll start off at Down Royal - I like to start my horses off there - it's a great track and I love to support it. He needs a bit of luck to win a Gold Cup, Galopin Des Champs was awesome, I think we were better for a length or two in the race, the loose horse didn't help us but we'd never have beaten the winner so we still have to find two or three lengths to win a Gold Cup. A bit of better ground you could see a better horse, the way he jumps better on better ground; we'll dream for another year."

