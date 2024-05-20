Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Devil's Point - German 2000 Guineas hero
Devil's Point - German 2000 Guineas hero

German 2000 Guineas: Devil's Point strikes

By Sporting Life
18:17 · MON May 20, 2024

Devil’s Point struck Classic gold in the Coolmore St Mark’s Basilica German 2000 Guineas for David Menuisier and Silvestre De Sousa.

The chestnut went close in a string of Group competitions as a two-year-old and was notably second in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster at the tail end of the season. This year he began in the Prix Djebel at Deauville and finished third, after which he won the John Dunlop Conditions Stakes at Goodwood when stepping back up to a mile.

The Cologne foray was always on the agenda and he arrived there with a real chance as one of three British-trained contenders alongside Ed Walker’s Ten Bob Tony and Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Habrdi.

Drawn widest of the field in stall 10, the colt broke well and was sent to make the running, with Ten Bob Tony also prominent under Tom Marquand.

Devil’s Point saw his stamina tested on the home straight but he dug deep in the final furlong to hold off Penalty and Ghorgan – both of whom were finishing fast ahead of the fourth-placed Ten Bob Tony.

Patrick Mullins reacts to the Timeform Jumps Awards 2023/24

“It was a hard race, the draw wasn’t very favourable to us in 10,” Menuisier told Wettstar. “We didn’t want to suffer, we thought if the horse comes out of the stalls well then let’s let him stride on, get a breather and go again.

“Watching all the races today, they don’t come from behind very fast. We felt we had the best horse in the race, so we rode him like the best horse in the race.”

Of De Sousa’s ride, which was his first aboard the horse, Menuisier added: “He is one of the best and that’s why we asked him to come and ride the horse, he didn’t know the horse at all but he is pretty straightforward. Thanks to him for making the trip.”

A return to seven furlongs now beckons for the winner, with two French targets at Group One level already identified.

“He was a bit tired at the end but the fractions were really fast, it was always the plan to come here and then probably drop back to run over seven furlongs in the Prix Jean Prat and maybe the Prix Maurice De Gheest,” said Menusier.

The winning margin was narrow but De Sousa was rewarded for his positive approach to the race as under German rules a jockey is only afforded three strikes of the whip.

“You are never sure (if you have won on the line), but he wasn’t really handling the track,” he said. “He felt a bit babyish and felt a bit lonely in front, but he delivered nicely. David’s brought the horse here in great form and I’m very pleased to deliver for David and the connections.

“I just rode him like the best horse in the race – maybe that’s not the way he wants to be ridden but I judged the pace as the way the horse was going forward.

“Over here, you only have three smacks, so sometimes you have to burn the opposition behind and make them all work hard for you. All the credit to the horse and the connections.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo