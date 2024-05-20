Devil’s Point saw his stamina tested on the home straight but he dug deep in the final furlong to hold off Penalty and Ghorgan – both of whom were finishing fast ahead of the fourth-placed Ten Bob Tony.

Drawn widest of the field in stall 10, the colt broke well and was sent to make the running, with Ten Bob Tony also prominent under Tom Marquand.

The Cologne foray was always on the agenda and he arrived there with a real chance as one of three British-trained contenders alongside Ed Walker’s Ten Bob Tony and Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Habrdi.

The chestnut went close in a string of Group competitions as a two-year-old and was notably second in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster at the tail end of the season. This year he began in the Prix Djebel at Deauville and finished third, after which he won the John Dunlop Conditions Stakes at Goodwood when stepping back up to a mile.

“It was a hard race, the draw wasn’t very favourable to us in 10,” Menuisier told Wettstar. “We didn’t want to suffer, we thought if the horse comes out of the stalls well then let’s let him stride on, get a breather and go again.

“Watching all the races today, they don’t come from behind very fast. We felt we had the best horse in the race, so we rode him like the best horse in the race.”

Of De Sousa’s ride, which was his first aboard the horse, Menuisier added: “He is one of the best and that’s why we asked him to come and ride the horse, he didn’t know the horse at all but he is pretty straightforward. Thanks to him for making the trip.”

A return to seven furlongs now beckons for the winner, with two French targets at Group One level already identified.

“He was a bit tired at the end but the fractions were really fast, it was always the plan to come here and then probably drop back to run over seven furlongs in the Prix Jean Prat and maybe the Prix Maurice De Gheest,” said Menusier.

The winning margin was narrow but De Sousa was rewarded for his positive approach to the race as under German rules a jockey is only afforded three strikes of the whip.

“You are never sure (if you have won on the line), but he wasn’t really handling the track,” he said. “He felt a bit babyish and felt a bit lonely in front, but he delivered nicely. David’s brought the horse here in great form and I’m very pleased to deliver for David and the connections.

“I just rode him like the best horse in the race – maybe that’s not the way he wants to be ridden but I judged the pace as the way the horse was going forward.

“Over here, you only have three smacks, so sometimes you have to burn the opposition behind and make them all work hard for you. All the credit to the horse and the connections.”