Last year's Ultima Handicap Chase runner-up was last seen finishing a creditable third to Le Milos in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November, after which Pipe stated he was likely to miss the bulk of the winter having returned not quite 100 per cent.

Still a novice, he was a general 16/1 chance to go one better in this year's Ultima, and 33/1 for Aintree glory in April, but the trainer confirmed in his blog this week that connections have decided to draw stumps for the season.

"We have decided he will not be running again this season.

"He ran a cracker in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on ground that was a bit quicker than ideal and he came home a little ‘jarred up’.

"We have given him time to get over this and while his latest scans are clear and the vets are happy, having chatted with owners Bryan Drew and Professor Caroline Tisdall we have decided to give him more time and not rush to get him back to the spring festivals.

"He is a horse we hold in high regard with the long term aim of the 2024 Grand National so will map out a plan for next season during the summer culminating at Aintree in April."