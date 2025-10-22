George Scott has announced the retirement of last year’s Hardwicke Stakes winner Isle Of Jura after revealing his stable stalwart has suffered a career ending setback.
The Newmarket handler had been preparing the gelded son of New Approach, who had missed the bulk of the 2025 campaign through injury, for a tilt at next month’s Group Two Bahrain International Trophy.
However, the Group One winning trainer has been forced to draw stumps on the career of the Victorious Racing-owned five-year-old after he met with a setback shortly after finishing a fine third on his comeback in the BOYLE Sports Smart Race Card Godolphin Stakes at Newmarket.
Scott said: “I’m afraid Isle Of Jura won’t race again. He picked up a niggle and, after speaking with Sheikh Nasser, we don’t want to go through the process again.
“It was over the last few days that he picked up a different injury. It was nothing serious, but it was enough to call time.
“He retires with his whole future ahead of him and he will go down the retired racehorse retraining route.
"It is sad as he was my favourite horse and we have now got to find another one which will be difficult.”
Although Isle Of Jura leaves a big void to fill Scott admits he will only ever have positive memories of the eight-time race winner
He said: “He has done more for us than we could have asked. He won the triple crown in Bahrain, which really cemented my relationship with Sheikh Nasser, and that has led to all of this.
“I will never forget the Hardwicke. I was stood on the lawn (at Royal Ascot) with my dad watching that and Sheikh Nasser was there on the day. It was a special day. He will have a full retirement now.”
