George Scott has announced the retirement of last year’s Hardwicke Stakes winner Isle Of Jura after revealing his stable stalwart has suffered a career ending setback.

The Newmarket handler had been preparing the gelded son of New Approach, who had missed the bulk of the 2025 campaign through injury, for a tilt at next month’s Group Two Bahrain International Trophy. However, the Group One winning trainer has been forced to draw stumps on the career of the Victorious Racing-owned five-year-old after he met with a setback shortly after finishing a fine third on his comeback in the BOYLE Sports Smart Race Card Godolphin Stakes at Newmarket. Scott said: “I’m afraid Isle Of Jura won’t race again. He picked up a niggle and, after speaking with Sheikh Nasser, we don’t want to go through the process again.