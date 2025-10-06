George Scott on Bay City Roller and first Group 1 winner Caballo De Mar

Ridden by Oisin Murphy, the three-year-old was sent off 12/5 favourite for the 10-furlong Group 2 but found the Andre Fabre-trained First Look in no mood for passing.

Bay City Roller, who was runner-up to Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Daryz earlier in the season, was beaten a length and a quarter but, on a weekend dominated by horses drawn towards towards the inside, his trainer feels the result might have been a bit different with a lower starting post.

Speaking on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, Scott said: "When the draw came out and we were nine of nine, my heart sank to be honest. Because when you run at that level you can't afford anything to go against you, and for whatever reason he just broke a step slow.

"He was just detached then from the field. He's run a massive race but I don't think he's lost anything in defeat, he just didn't get the trip that we really wanted - it was no fault of anyone, it was just the set of circumstances. He just did so much running to get himself into that position. I don't think it was a representation of him at all, you'll see how much extra ground he had to make up.

"I'm not for one second suggesting we were the best horse in the race, I'm just saying if things had gone a little bit smoother we might have had an opportunity to really lock on and get upsides the winner. Whether we'd have gone past him is a completely different story.

"The winner, who is a very, very good and big, strong, physical horse, and a year older, just got a really nice trip and beat us fair and square but Bay City is honestly the most honest and genuine horse in my yard. He's finished second four times this year in five starts and I just feel it hasn't quite panned out for him. Him hanging was just him coming to the end of his run.

"We are considering another option (to run this year) for him, although it's unlikely. Whatever happens, next year he does look like a horse that should be able to take on the top-level races. I think he's a proper Group 1 horse in the making."