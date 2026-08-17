George Scott happy with Caballo De Mar ahead of Lonsdale Cup at York

George Scott believes Caballo De Mar is back on top form ahead of the Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday.

The dual Group 1 winner disappointed in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot but Scott believes Caballo De Mar is showing all the right signs ahead of the two mile Group 2 contest for which he is the 5/2 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet. Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Scott said: "I maybe just didn't appreciate how bad that draw [11 of 11] was even over a race of that distance. "I was very keen for Oisin [Murphy] to get into the position where Caballo likes to race which is on the hip of the leader and there was no let-up; he had to use the whole of the home straight to undertake my instructions and by the time he went past the post the first time, I said to Billy [Jackson-Stops] 'it's over, it's done'. "He took a bit of time to get over it but I feel like he's back to his best right now and I'm very, very pleased with him. I'm sorry to see Trawlerman out - what an amazing horse he's been - but it's blown the race wide open."

Scott is putting the final touches to his team for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival and ran through some of the yard's other horses that are on course to line up at York this week, adding: "Westacre is a very fast horse. I don't know what he was up to at Goodwood, he stood in the gate and nearly didn't jump out so he's been back at school with the Withefords. He'll go, Prydwen will go. "Later in the week, we've got the likes of Mrair in the Gimcrack. He's taken a little bit of time since Ascot to strengthen up a bit; I've needed every day to get him to the Gimcrack and, I hate to say it because it's such an important race, I would expect him to come on a tick for it. That being said he's a high quality horse and that race has cut up a little bit too. "We might run Ridari who is a new recruit to the yard in the Strensall. He was a high class horse in France last season and we're really looking forward to getting his season started as well." Ridari is not the only exciting new recruit to the yard and Scott is excited about what the future holds for Wimbledon Hawkeye following his success in a Group 3 at Deauville on Saturday when beating Royal Ascot winner Map Of Stars by a neck.