George Boughey set to run Libertango and Survie at Breeders' Cup

Libertango will carry George Boughey’s hopes of a first Breeders’ Cup success when she lines up for the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland on October 30.

The No Nay Never filly has been one of the juvenile stars of the European season, landing the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Group 2 Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York before going down by just a length in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes. Libertango drops back to 5½ furlongs and takes on the colts for the first time at Keeneland. Boughey said: “She’s a filly who always showed a high level of ability, even before she started, and she just progressed all through the year. Was unlucky to bump into a very good filly in Sun Goddess on her last start in the Cheveley Park. "I think she’ll probably go up to the mile so yeah, the door’s left open. But there are obviously other horses to take her on, and it looks like it’s going to be a good race." On the filly’s wellbeing, he added: "I'd go so far as to say it’s the best she’s been all year. She looks amazing for this time of year, she’s eating more food than she’s ever eaten and training harder than ever. She worked beautifully at the weekend — couldn’t be much happier.”