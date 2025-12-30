George Boughey on the death of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum

Classic-winning trainer Boughey spoke to the Nick Luck Daily Podcast about his lasting legacy and how much he had been looking forward to the Classic campaign of Night Of Thunder colt Bow Echo, who is one of the antepost favourites for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Boughey said: “It was very upsetting to learn the news, I think for me he was a huge part of our career at the moment, giving us a chance to train some pedigrees that otherwise we wouldn't be able to get our hands on.

"But as a person he was a big family man and I think as many of my conversations with him were about family as they were about horses.

"He leaves an amazing legacy behind him and he'll be sorely missed."

Derby-winning owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, who also bred the likes of Irish 2.000 Guineas winner Rosallion and Melbourne Cup hero Without A Fight, is a cousin of Sheikh Mohammed, the ruler of Dubai and founder of the Godolphin empire.

Boughey is hoping Bow Echo's career can continue to flourish under his guidance in Newmarket.

He said: "Obviously, Godolphin will be in touch I'd imagine at some point but at the moment we've just been told to carry on and train the horses as we are.

"He's a horse that is doing very well, he's training beautifully through the winter and I hope we can carry on into the spring.

"He's a horse, as much as being a two-year-old, his pedigree lends itself to being a three-year-old. He's certainly big enough, I know there were a few question marks as to whether he was. He seems to have grown a little bit and he's just done very well physically.

"He's the sort of horse that really gets us out of bed in the morning and hopefully it carries on that way. He was at the top of our pecking order early doors last year and luckily he was able to do it on the track as well."