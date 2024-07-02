George Boughey has outlined plans for his team who ran at Royal Ascot

George Boughey is confident the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh could be Believing’s “opportunity for her to be the shortest price in a Group One” later this season.

June was a productive month for the four-year-old filly as she returned to the winner’s enclosure in the Achilles Stakes at Haydock before making two appearances at Royal Ascot within four days, finishing fourth on both occasions in the King Charles III Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. This came on the back of her finishing down the field in the Group One Chairman’s Sprint Prize in Hong Kong on her seasonal appearance in April and Boughey believes his confidence in the daughter of Mehmas was well placed following her three subsequent starts. The Newmarket handler admitted he had harboured ideas of heading for the Irish Group One before the current campaign began and those plans still remain in place. Believing is set to travel across the Irish Sea for the Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes later this month before starting in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood in August, with the Flying Five Stakes at the top of the agenda on September 15.

“Thrilled with her, she’s a filly who probably needs it to go all her way at the top level, but she is a filly who can ply her trade at the top level,” Boughey said. “I was delighted with her, she’s an incredibly tough, resilient animal to have come back from a pretty resounding defeat in Hong Kong and bounce back in the style that she did at Haydock. I was pretty confident going into Ascot that she was going to run a bold race, and she did twice. “She’s the dream mare at the end of her career. She’s incredibly robust, sound minded, sound physically and she’s got a big year ahead of her. She’s had a quiet week, 10 days, out in the paddock at the moment and we are looking forward to getting her back in, in the next couple of days. “In an ideal world, I think a stiff five (furlongs) or an easy six is what she wants. Danny (Tudhope) was pleased with her on the Saturday (at Royal Ascot), but he felt it just slightly stretched her late on, so the stiff five at the Curragh might just be the ticket for her. “The Flying Five stood out to me as the opportunity for her to be the shortest price in a Group One this season. She’s shown versatility, winning at Haydock over five and then at Ascot over six. She will probably go to the Curragh and for her pedigree, it’s trying to make her a Group Two winner. She is taking a drop in grade, she takes her racing very well. She could feasibly do the Curragh and Goodwood. The Nunthorpe is probably unlikely, but then Flying Five. We’ll see, but she’s in good shape and flying the flag at the highest level.”

