George Boughey expecting to see the ‘real’ Via Sistina in Romanet raid

The four-year-old has developed into a star performer since joining Newmarket handler George Boughey from Joseph Tuite and is yet to finish out of the money in three starts this term.

A Rowley Mile romp on her seasonal bow in the Dahlia Stakes signalled a move to the highest level for the Pretty Polly Stakes and she passed that Curragh test with flying colours to secure a first Group One triumph.

Her progress was halted slightly when only third to an on-song Nashwa over a mile in the Falmouth Stakes, but Via Sistina’s handler is confident she can regain the winning thread on Sunday, as she moves back up in distance on the Normandy coast.

Boughey said: “It’s the last four-year-old and above fillies’ only race this year and it has kind of been the race for her for some time really. She goes there in good shape.

“She had a little break after the Falmouth and I slightly regret running her back over a mile in hindsight. She’s a filly who hit the line really well in the Pretty Polly and arguably might get further, but she was an even-money shot and it was definitely worth a go.

“She added another bit of Group One black type to her pedigree and I think you will see the real Via Sistina back up at 10 furlongs.”