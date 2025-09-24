George Boughey excited about Bow Echo ahead of Group 2 Royal Lodge at Newmarket

The Night Of Thunder colt is unbeaten in two starts after a runaway success in a Newbury maiden on debut before he stepped up to beat Publish in the Listed Ascendent Stakes at Haydock last time.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Wednesday he said: “He’s definitely the best colt we’ve had.

“Most of the best horses we’ve had have been fillies, but he’s already a Stakes winner and 6/4 for the Royal Lodge so he has to be the best two-year-old we’ve had so far."

Boughey is hopeful he can justify those odds and confidence has increased in the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum horse after a piece of work in Newmarket at the weekend.

He continued: “The horse is in great form and he’s working well. He worked on the Rowley Mile on Saturday and did exactly what we wanted to see him do. He’s still very raw and I wanted him to go away from his lead horse and put a race to bed.

“At Haydock he didn’t and he had to battle back, but he’s still learning and he looks like he’s going through the grades nicely.

“We’re stepping up to Group 2 company now, but he seems equal to everything we’ve given him so far.”