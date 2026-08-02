George Boughey believes Libertango can bounce back in Sky Bet Lowther at York

The daughter of No Nay Never put up a blistering display when following up her debut win at Leicester upped to Group Three company in the Albany Stakes at the Royal meeting.

However, she was unable to follow that up at Newmarket last month when having to settle for second best in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes.

But having reported the Ibrahim Araci-owned filly to be thriving at home, the Classic-winning handler is confident she can make her second start at Group Two level a winning one in the six furlong test on the Knavesmire.

Boughey said: “Libertango will go for the Lowther now.

"She has been in great shape since Newmarket. This is the natural step for a horse that has been beaten in the Duchess Of Cambridge to go and I’m delighted with how she is.

“I think we might have done a couple of things a bit differently if we had a chance to run the Newmarket race again.

"I think the track at York will suit her better than the one at Newmarket.”