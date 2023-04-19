After posting a record tally of 136 winners in 2022 in only his third full season with a license, which ranked as the fifth most in the UK behind Charlie & Mark Johnston, William Haggas, Charlie Appleby and Roger Varian, George Boughey highlighted the big summer festivals as his focus for his string of horses in 2023.

Last season’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas heroine Cachet and exciting three-year-old sprinter Al Dasim head a strong Boughey team. However, Missed The Cut, one of Boughey’s stable stars in 2022 who gave him a memorable Royal Ascot winner in the Golden Gates Handicap, has left the yard to continue his racing career in America with Flightline’s trainer John Sadler following his disappointing run in the Neom Cup in Saudi Arabia in February. Speaking to SBK, Boughey said: “The Spring is very exciting. Each year puts a different spin on it, but we’ve got some nice horses this year, particularly three-year-olds. "We’re always trying to evolve and change the type of horse and quality of horse that we train. We’ve got a lot more horses that we are trying to lay out for the bigger meetings, and I think that’s where everyone wants to be. We had winners at Newmarket, Goodwood, and Ascot and we want to try and do that again this year, but it takes a bit of planning! "We’ve had a slightly slower start this year, but that’s been intentional. We’ve been to Dubai which was a success and we’ve had fewer all-weather runners. We’ve got more horses coming through the ranks and more horses who won their maiden and have been put away. We’ve also got a couple of horses for the trials so that’s very exciting."

When pushed for one older horse, one three-year-old and one two-year-old to follow, these were who Boughey put forward: Older horse to follow “Via Sistina would probably be the older horse outside of Cachet who we don’t really know about yet. She’s done very well physically, and she’ll have all the right entries. Hopefully, we can win a big one with her." Three-year-old to follow “Al Dasim probably has to be the star of the show given what we saw in Dubai. He’s tailor-made for five furlongs and fast ground this summer. Dropping back against his own age is going to be the key. It was only his third birthday last week, so he wasn’t a fully mature horse taking on those older horses. I’m looking forward to seeing him against horses his own age.” Two-year-old to follow "The two-year-old to follow at the moment would be Soprano. She’s a striking filly who we saw this morning. She’s still on the weak side but to be doing what she is doing is very pleasing. We look forward to seeing her on the track very soon."

OLDER HORSES All The King’s Men – 5yo: “All The King’s Men slightly fluffed his lines a bit the other day. He was drawn wide, so we had to sit at the back and was beaten by a very good horse of Clive Cox’s. Since he won at Lingfield, the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot has been his plan. I think a straight track will allow him to get into the race a bit easier. He’s got a way to go but he reminds me of a horse like Inver Park last year who could be getting there late so we’re going to try to sneak into that race there.” Baradar – 5yo: “Baradar is doing great. Quite like Totally Charming they were in the both the Irish and English Lincoln and they are both weak stayers over a mile on soft ground. They both want soft ground, but he will go down in trip for the Victoria Cup. The Buckingham Palace has to be his main target. He does want to get his toe in, so he’ll have a declaration and we’ll make a decision on the day but he’s certainly better with ease in the ground.” Cachet – 4yo: “Cachet’s been great. She missed quite a lot of work towards the backend of last year. She had a very busy time going from the Nell Gwynn to two Guineas and then Royal Ascot. With a filly of that quality, they deserve time and it’s great for Highclere to have a Classic winner going on as a four-year-old this year. Her target has been the Chartwell Stakes at Lingfield for some time, so we’ll try and get her there. The fillies' races really start in earnest after Royal Ascot so we’re in no immediate rush with her, but we’d love to get her to Lingfield. We’ve had a wet spring so we’re hoping to get better ground going forward, but she’s been training well and there is plenty to look forward to with her. She was on fumes in the 1000 Guineas at the end having made the gallop which not many horses have done. I look forward to seeing her back down in trip. More has been made about that because I said I didn’t want to go up in trip - but she was never going to do that. The Chartwell could be a nice starting point for her over seven and she’s likely to have entries in races like the Maurice de Gheest and the six-furlong race at Royal Ascot so I think that will open up more options for her.” Cadillac - 5yo: “Cadillac has been gelded since the winter. There is a chance he could start in the Suffolk Stakes at the Guineas meeting at Newmarket on Guineas weekend. He was a very good second behind an impressive winner of Saeed bin Suroor’s (Dubai Future) in the Wolferton Stakes last year. That’s been his aim for a long time. He’s now a gelding and one who has shown a liking for Ascot, so we’d be mad not to programme him around that sort of race.” Missed The Cut – 4yo: “Missed The Cut was frustrating in Saudi. He’s now headed onto warmer shores in America, so we wish him the best of luck. He was one of our first Royal Ascot winners and is a very imposing and physical type. He gave us some great days and the partnership remains with Ed Babington and Lanes End Stud, so I look forward to seeing him run out there. He showed a real liking for the dirt when we took him to Saudi and in a different world, he may have run on dirt for us. We wish him the best of luck and what a horse he was for all of us.” Raadobarg – 5yo: *This quote was from before his run at Newmarket on Tuesday “Raadobarg is a nice addition to the yard. We gelded him when he arrived and he’s nearly there but will probably improve for the run. He’s a very big horse and looks a bit lighter now having been gelded. He was beaten five-and-a-half lengths in the QEII at Ascot last year. I think he’ll enjoy the soft ground this week and he comes to Newmarket in good shape.” Simply Sondheim – 4yo: “Simply Sondheim took me a bit by surprise. I didn’t expect him to improve as much as he did. He’s not a flashy work horse and his work is considerably below his current mark. He probably saves himself for the track. I hoped he’d run well on his return which he certainly did and won cosily in the end. The Duke of Edinburgh has been a lofty plan for him for quite a while, but his mark is getting there. He could run at Chelmsford on Thursday, and should he win, he may be put away for Ascot.” Sun King – 4yo: “Sun King is one we bought halfway through the summer last year. He’s a horse for Opulence Thoroughbreds who want to turn up at the big meetings. He’s still got a bit of leg work to do in order to get into the Duke of Edinburgh, but he’s been training well. He ran well at Kempton, and we haven’t had the right race for him since then. We didn’t get in the Roseberry, but we’ll see him on the track soon. He’s a lovely horse by Galileo who is fit and ready to go and will likely stay a mile-and-a-half.” Totally Charming – 5yo: “Totally Charming is a horse to really look forward to this year in those big handicaps. He’s a Victoria Cup or Buckingham Palace type of horse so his next target is the Victoria Cup. He was a good winner at Doncaster at the backend of last year, and he didn’t quite see out the stiff mile at the Curragh when he possibly hit the front too soon. He’ll be fun over seven furlongs this year.” Via Sistina – 5yo: “Via Sistina is a nice filly who was a good winner in the south of France. She won her last start for us at the backend of last year, and she’s come back bigger and stronger as a five-year-old this time. Her work has been good, and she’s stepped forward again. She could go to the Dahlia Stakes on Guineas weekend. She’s also entered in the Middleton Stakes at York, but I’d be favouring Newmarket. Her handicap win and then her placed effort in a Group 3 were two of her better efforts on the track so she is an exciting filly for the year.”