Geoffrey Freer Stakes winner Furthur heading to the Melbourne Cup

The three-year-old Waldgeist colt recorded his second win of the season at Newbury when beating Epic Poet by three lengths in the 1m5f Group 3 contest last month, and though since beaten in the St Leger at Doncaster, connections have decided to chance their arm ‘Down Under’.

Speaking on Thursday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Singh, who leads The Merry Pranksters syndicate that co-owns Furthur, explained: “We’re going into quarantine on Sunday with a view to running in the Melbourne Cup. He won’t have a run before then.

“He is 20th on the order of entry at the moment and if we can get him there fit and well, then he's guaranteed a run, which is a big part of it because the costs are not insubstantial.

“If you were going down just hoping you might get a run, that might be a bit too much of a gamble, but because we know we are getting a run and Racing Victoria now pay prize money down to 24th position, which will certainly contribute to a large amount of the costs, it was something that was too good an opportunity to refuse and especially given the weight.

“I know Scandinavia is now not going, but he was going to have to give our horse over 7lb for a four and a half-length defeat. We thought that was a very attractive weight for us and so we thought that was worth having a shot at.”