Geoffrey Freer Stakes report and replay: Furthur enters St Leger picture

As the pace increased down the home straight, the jockey switched his mount to the far rail and had clear racing room. Picking up nicely, Furthur quickly put the race to bed and came three lengths clear of Epic Poet in second.

Second in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, Andrew Balding's charge bombed out in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket last time but bounced back to form under Oisin Murphy,

The winning rider told ITV Racing: "That was a career best by a long way. He's been very difficult and today the speed wasn't very, very fast but he went to sleep with me and that's down to all the hard work at home because you wind the clock back to Newmarket last time, he ran away. He was a different horse and thank you to everyone who played their part."

When asked if he felt the colt was worthy of a place in the Leger Murphy replied: "Yep. He's won a decent race by three lengths and he relaxes now. He's going to give himself every chance. He's a fine, big, horse who is improving."

Balding added: "He ran a great race at Ascot when narrowly beaten in the Queen's Vase and we had big hopes in the Bahrain Trophy and it probably came too soon for him. He's had a nice break since and that was much more like it. He's not an overly-enthusiastic horse in the mornings and I just think the race at Ascot lit him up a bit and we went back too soon last time.

"He relaxed beautifully today, Oisin gave him a lovely ride and I'm very pleased. I think it will be the Leger now. We made the entry, this is a trial I suppose so why not?