Furthur and Oisin Murphy win the Geoffrey Freer
Furthur - 16/1 for the St Leger

Geoffrey Freer Stakes report and replay: Furthur enters St Leger picture

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat August 16, 2025 · 26 min ago

Furthur struck a blow for the Classic generation in the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury.

Second in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, Andrew Balding's charge bombed out in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket last time but bounced back to form under Oisin Murphy,

As the pace increased down the home straight, the jockey switched his mount to the far rail and had clear racing room. Picking up nicely, Furthur quickly put the race to bed and came three lengths clear of Epic Poet in second.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut the winner to 16/1 from 50s for the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster.

The winning rider told ITV Racing: "That was a career best by a long way. He's been very difficult and today the speed wasn't very, very fast but he went to sleep with me and that's down to all the hard work at home because you wind the clock back to Newmarket last time, he ran away. He was a different horse and thank you to everyone who played their part."

When asked if he felt the colt was worthy of a place in the Leger Murphy replied: "Yep. He's won a decent race by three lengths and he relaxes now. He's going to give himself every chance. He's a fine, big, horse who is improving."

Balding added: "He ran a great race at Ascot when narrowly beaten in the Queen's Vase and we had big hopes in the Bahrain Trophy and it probably came too soon for him. He's had a nice break since and that was much more like it. He's not an overly-enthusiastic horse in the mornings and I just think the race at Ascot lit him up a bit and we went back too soon last time.

"He relaxed beautifully today, Oisin gave him a lovely ride and I'm very pleased. I think it will be the Leger now. We made the entry, this is a trial I suppose so why not?

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

