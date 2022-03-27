The grey, who was previously a winner on the Flat for Harry Dunlop, switched to Edmunds’ yard and made his hurdling debut in December.

Winning convincingly in a novice event on Boxing Day, he was then stepped up in grade to finish second behind Stag Horn in the Grade Two Leamington Novices’ Hurdle and second again behind Elle Est Belle in the Sidney Banks.

He returned to winning ways when taking a novice by 10 lengths earlier this month and Edmunds now has Aintree in mind after vetoing a Cheltenham Festival run.

“He came out of his race well and he will be aimed at one of the novice hurdles at Aintree,” he said.

“He’s in good form and that is the target, it always was the target.

“The owners were away for Cheltenham and I didn’t think we were good enough to go there anyway. Hopefully as we are going to Aintree with a fresh horse, he will stand a better chance against those good horses.”

The two races in question are the two-mile-four-furlong Mersey Novices’ Hurdle and the three-mile Sefton Novices’ Hurdle, with the going likely to be a consideration when connections decide which Grade One event to opt for.

“We’ll enter him in both, if the ground came very soft we may consider the two-and-a-half but I think the three-miler could bring out the most improvement for him,” Edmunds said.

“I don’t think three miles holds any problems for him.”