Gay Kelleway runs Send The Navy in Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster

The traditional curtain-raiser for the British Flat season at Doncaster kicks off Saturday's seven-race card and Send The Navy features among 22 initial entries at the five-day stage.

All of the juveniles have yet to compete in a race but Kelleway is happy with her U S Navy Flag colt, who has had a recent away day to Kempton Park where he enjoyed a racecourse gallop.

The Exning trainer is keen to keep a lid on expectations, however, stating on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "He wouldn’t be lightning fast but he goes alright and he’s fit.

"He’s done all the right things, he went to Kempton last week and had a little spin around, but it just looks a bit naughty the Brocklesby because if you go and win that, unfortunately, the handicapper will kill you.

“The best thing is to run well and, unfortunately, sell the horse abroad. That’s a possibility but he’d want a bit of rain, he loves the deep ground and it slows the others up a bit – the lightning-fast ones."