Gavin Sheehan: Hewick a 'brilliant ride' in Ladbrokes King George VI Chase

With victories aboard Datsalrightgino in the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury and Fugitif in the Virgin Bet December Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham already secured this month the 31-year-old will now bid to cap it off with a first success in the £250,000 showpiece.

The Grade One winning jockey has come in for the spare ride aboard the John ‘Shark’ Hanlon-trained eight-year-old after his regular partner Jordan Gainford fractured his T5 and T6 vertebrae during a fall at Naas earlier this month.

And despite Irish raider Hewick currently being a 14/1 chance with the race sponsor Sheehan is nonetheless excited for the ride aboard the gelded son of Virtual who was purchased for just 850 euros at the Goresbridge October horses-in-training sale back in 2017.

Sheehan said: “Hewick is a brilliant ride to pick up and I’m really looking forward to it. A few days ago my agent rang me and said Shark was looking for a jockey and he mentioned my name which was great. Straight away I started to get excited.

“I needed to chat to Jamie Snowden first to see if he needed me to ride anything and he was good so it was all systems go from there.

“If I stop to think about it then it has been a brilliant month. I don’t think I’ve had a better month before in my career, but I’m always about looking ahead to the next day and not what is behind me, however it is brilliant that I’ve done what I’ve done.

“I’m looking ahead to some fantastic rides over the Christmas period and I’m excited about Boxing Day.

“It is the one race every rider looks forward to over the Christmas period as before the Cheltenham Gold Cup you always target the King George, and it is a race I would like on the CV.

“It would be unbelievable if I could win the King George as it would top the year off.”