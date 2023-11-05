Letsbeclearaboutit (5/4 favourite) ran out an impressive winner of the Grade 3 Paddy Power Feel Like A Favourite Irish EBF Novice Chase at Cork.
Gavin Cromwell's charge enjoyed a decent season over hurdles, finishing fourth in Grade 1 contests at both the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals but promises to make up into a better chaser.
The eight-year-old made a winning start over fences at Gowran Park in September and took this step up in class in his stride.
The field were reasonably tightly grouped at the second last but none appeared to be going better than Letsbeclearaboutit who had always been prominent under Sean Flanagan.
They had Mighty Tom for company over the last two fences but Letsbeclearboutit and Flanagan were unruffled and pulled clear on the run-in to record a taking success.
"He was a good hurdler but he had a hit and miss campaign; if you go back to his bumper form, he had very good bumper form, and delighted to see him show his potential," Flanagan told Racing TV.
"It took me a while to get him relaxed, he's a very forward going horse, and when I did get him relaxed, I turned in down to the third last and he sees the fence and starts going forward so I've gone the whole way down the straight trying to take him back and he's won well.
"He leaned a bit right today and jumped a bit left but it's just his own way, nothing major and when he steps up in grade I don't think it will be a problem."
Cromwell added: “He was very good and looks an out-and-out chaser.
“You’d have to be excited by him and it was very straightforward for Sean, 11st 2lb is Keith’s (Donoghue) minimum weight so he missed the ride.
“We’ll probably give him a Drinmore entry, it’s four weeks away and that’s what’s on my mind at the moment.
“I don’t think he needs to go three miles, as he has plenty of gears and he loves jumping.”
