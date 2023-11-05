Letsbeclearaboutit (5/4 favourite) ran out an impressive winner of the Grade 3 Paddy Power Feel Like A Favourite Irish EBF Novice Chase at Cork.

Gavin Cromwell's charge enjoyed a decent season over hurdles, finishing fourth in Grade 1 contests at both the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals but promises to make up into a better chaser. The eight-year-old made a winning start over fences at Gowran Park in September and took this step up in class in his stride. The field were reasonably tightly grouped at the second last but none appeared to be going better than Letsbeclearaboutit who had always been prominent under Sean Flanagan. They had Mighty Tom for company over the last two fences but Letsbeclearboutit and Flanagan were unruffled and pulled clear on the run-in to record a taking success.

