Gavin Cromwell says Only By Night likely to take in the Arkle at Cheltenham Festival

Gavin Cromwell says he is leaning towards the My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival for his mare Only By Night.

The seven-year-old is three from three over fences after winning at Exeter on Sunday where she jumped well on her way to a cosy one-length win over Kilbarry Saint in the Listed Agatha Christie Mares' Novices' Chase. With Cromwell having plenty of options for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at Cheltenham over 2m4f, the Arkle has come to his attention for this mare, especially in light of Sir Gino's absence from the race.

