Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Only By Night returns victorious
Only By Night returns victorious

Gavin Cromwell says Only By Night likely to take in the Arkle at Cheltenham Festival

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu February 13, 2025 · 2h ago

Gavin Cromwell says he is leaning towards the My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival for his mare Only By Night.

The seven-year-old is three from three over fences after winning at Exeter on Sunday where she jumped well on her way to a cosy one-length win over Kilbarry Saint in the Listed Agatha Christie Mares' Novices' Chase.

With Cromwell having plenty of options for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at Cheltenham over 2m4f, the Arkle has come to his attention for this mare, especially in light of Sir Gino's absence from the race.

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Speaking to William Hill, Cromwell said: “The unfortunate news of Sir Gino’s injury has definitely given us food for thought with Only By Night holding an entry in the Arkle.

"She jumps really well, but Majborough is a very good, talented horse.

“That said, we’re swaying towards running her in the Arkle instead of the Mares’ Chase now as it stands.”

Sky Bet are 8/1 Non Runner No Bet about Only By Night for the Arkle.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING