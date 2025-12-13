Gavin Cromwell on targets for Stumptown and the returning Flooring Porter

Gavin Cromwell is considering switching Velka Pardubicka winner Stumptown back over hurdles ahead of the defence of his Glenfarclas Cross Country title at the Cheltenham Festival.
The eight-year-old took an immediate shine to the unique course at Prestbury Park after winning on both of his visits there last season before pulling up in the Randox Grand National at Aintree on his final start of the campaign.
Following a six-month break, the Laverock gelding underlined his love of unique test when becoming the first Irish-trained winner of the world-famous Listed prize in the Czech Republic under regular rider Keith Donoghue in October.
And having given Stumptown a deserved break after his heroics on the continent, the County Meath handler is now starting to build him back up for a repeat bid at glory at the Festival on March 11th.
Cromwell said: “Stumptown is very good. I think he had five weeks off which was a nice break after.
“He needed that, and he certainly deserved it, as it was a long journey over there and back.
“We said we would give him the break and freshen him up and it will be all roads leading to March with him potentially having a run over hurdles before that.
“I wouldn’t say we would see a whole lot of him until the Cheltenham Festival in March.”
Cromwell also admitted that he was ‘very hopeful’ that dual Stayers’ Hurdle winner Flooring Porter would make it to the racetrack this season.
The popular 10-year-old has not been sighted since suffering a setback after winning the Guinness Kerry National at Listowel in September last year.
Cromwell said: “I’m very hopeful of that (getting back to the track). He is in full work, which we are all excited about.
"I’m not sure when he will see the track, but hopefully it won’t be far into the new year.”
