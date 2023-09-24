Gasper De Lemos enters Doncaster frame after striking maiden success at the Curragh

The 9/4 favourite was building on a promising debut fourth at Leopardstown last month and could next be seen at Doncaster before being put away for a three-year-old campaign.

The son of Justify, trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, was never far off front rank in the seven-furlong Pat “The Duke” Leavy Irish EBF Maiden and came home strongly to win by three lengths from Taraj.

O’Brien said: “He had a lovely run the first time. Obviously he’ll be very happy going back up to a mile and he’ll be a middle-distance horse next year.

“It’s tough out there and they have to stay to get it.

“He’s probably a Futurity Trophy horse more than a Dewhurst horse. He’ll get further, he’s like all those Justifys, when they go up in distance they grow a leg.

“He’s a very good mover so I’m surprised he handles the ground. He’s a lovely-actioned horse.”

Earlier, Gibbs Island opened his account at the third attempt with a narrow victory in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden.

Sixth and fourth in his first two races at Fairyhouse and Roscommon respectively, Andrew Oliver’s youngster raised his game to come out on top in a nip-and-tuck finish by a head from from Mo Ghille Mar, with Marty The Party and Slaney Swagger right on their heels in behind.

“He did it well. He had to grind it out,” said Oliver.

“He’s a full-brother to a good horse that Godolphin owns (Live Your Dream). I trained the half-brother Dream Tale so I know the family a bit.

“He had a nice run at Roscommon and we knew that stepping up in trip should be in his favour. He stayed every yard of the mile and it was a likeable performance.

“I was just saying to Billy (Lee, jockey) that we might look at the Eyrefield Stakes at the end of the year, it’s nine furlongs at Leopardstown. We’ll make a decision in the next week or two.”