The nine-year-old was a shock winner of the Desert Orchid at Kempton over the Christmas period, but proved that was no fluke when given a fine front-running ride in the rearranged Grade One at Cheltenham on Saturday, lowering the colours of Festival winners Energumene and Edwardstone.

The victory was made all the sweeter by the fact Editeur Du Gite was not in the original line-up when the race was due to take place at Ascot and was only added into the mix when connections stumped up £2,250 to supplement for the rearranged race the Monday prior.

He is now the general 5/1 fourth favourite for the day two feature at the Festival, with only Edwardstone and the Willie Mullins-trained duo of defending champion Energumene and Blue Lord ahead of him in the betting.

“He was very good and it was a good result for everyone – I was very pleased,” said Moore.

“We had a bit of help from the people at Weatherbys who helped me get him back in and it was well worth it in the end.

“He’s earned his place (in the Champion Chase), 100 per cent, definitely. I’m sure Willie will find improvement in Energumene and Alan King will do the same with his fella and then there’s always the likes of Greaneteen as well, so it’s not going to be easy but we will give it our best shot.”