Gary Moore believes victory for Authorised Speed in the Unibet Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown Park on Saturday would be the ‘icing on the cake’ as a thank you to owner Pat Gallagher for the generosity shown towards his family in their hour of need last year.

The gelded son of Authorized will face seven rivals when bidding to extend his unbeaten run over hurdles on his return to Grade One company in the two-mile prize, which was claimed 12 months ago by current Unibet Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill. While victory for Moore would be a first in the race, he feels it would be extra fitting for Gallagher, who provided him the use of his helicopter to visit his son Josh at Aintree University Hospital during his recovery from injury following a fall at Haydock Park on April 16th. The 31 year old, who is now back working at his father’s yard in Lower Beeding, suffered a broken femur, as well as broken ribs, a punctured lung and damage to his lower back when parting company with Gleno in the Rising Sun Veterans Handicap Chase. Moore said: “Pat is an unbelievable man and he was so helpful when Josh was in hospital. He is such a kind and generous man. “I don’t know how many times I went to Liverpool in the helicopter to see Josh, it must have been six or seven times and that is not cheap to do that. “It saved a lot of time and headaches on the road to fly me and Phoebe, Josh’s partner, up there. It was a massive help and he couldn’t have done any more. “I could never do enough for him and to get him a Grade One winner would be fantastic. “He has had a few flat horses with me before and he is very grateful for everything you give him but a Grade One winner really would put the icing on the cake as a way of thanks.”

Having finished fifth in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at The Cheltenham Festival on his final start last season Authorised Speed has since followed up his debut success over hurdles at Lingfield with victory over course and distance last time out on December 3rd. Despite winning both his starts to date over hurdles Moore believes Authorised Speed will have to improve again if he is to secure a first Grade One win. Moore said: “I couldn’t be more pleased with him. The ground didn’t suit him last time, like I hope it will on Saturday, as it was tacky ground. Hopefully if they have the weather we have been getting then hopefully we will see the ground how he likes it. “He needs to improve a lot as it is the strongest Tolworth Hurdle I’ve seen for a long time. “I do feel he does stay well as he has already won over an extended two miles three this season. I think there are other horses in the race that have a similar profile to him in that they stay well and will like the ground. “He has got to up his game a fair bit on what he has done so far but you can only beat what is put in front of you.” Although Authorised Speed has resumed his progression switched to hurdles this season Moore hopes he can put his previous experience to good use and put in a more polished performance at the weekend. He added: “It did surprise me how far he won first time out because he pulled so hard. “Any horse that can pull for nearly two and a half miles and finish off like he did has got a fair amount of ability I would think. I just hope he settles a bit better on Saturday. “Hopefully having that bit of experience around Sandown will help us a bit as we need everything going for us we can get. “The old heart was in mouth when he made that mistake at the last flight last time but Jamie (Moore) done well to sit with him. “Hopefully he won’t do it this time as it won’t be as easy for him, but it might have just helped him learn a thing or two.”